Visakhapatnam: Fire Breaks Out At HPCL Oil Refinery, Explosion-Like Sounds Reported

A major fire broke out late on Monday night at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) refinery in the Gajuwaka industrial area of Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, PTI reported.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Fire incident reported at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) facility in Visakhapatnam. Further details awaited. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/dUlRc1lGlh November 2, 2026

According to a report citing an HPCL employee, the fire is believed to have started within the refinery premises. The employee said explosions were heard in the area as flames spread rapidly, sending thick clouds of black smoke into the sky and engulfing the surrounding locality.

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The massive flames and smoke prompted residents in nearby areas to rush out of their homes.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the refinery’s internal firefighting teams, along with fire engines from different parts of the city, reached the spot and launched operations to bring the blaze under control.

As a precautionary measure, refinery officials suspended the power supply to the affected area and evacuated personnel to safer locations. Police personnel were also deployed around the facility to prevent people from entering the affected premises.

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Firefighters were continuing efforts to bring the blaze completely under control. There was no immediate information about casualties or the extent of damage caused by the fire.