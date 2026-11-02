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English NewsBusiness‘It Cannot Be Spilling Out Like This In Public’: FM Sitharaman On Tata Group Dispute

‘It Cannot Be Spilling Out Like This In Public’: FM Sitharaman On Tata Group Dispute

Nirmala Sitharaman urges Tata Group and Tata Trusts to resolve differences through dialogue, saying the dispute should not play out in public.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Finance Minister urged Tata Group to resolve internal differences amicably.
  • She stressed maturity and understanding for the conglomerate's sensitive dispute.
  • Sitharaman also discussed economic challenges, including foreign investment outflows.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday called for differences within the Tata Group and Tata Trusts to be resolved through dialogue, saying the dispute was sensitive given the conglomerate’s contribution to the Indian economy. Speaking at the Financial Express Leadership Awards 2026, she stressed that the matter required commercial understanding and maturity from those involved. 

‘Settle It Amicably’

Responding to a question on possible government intervention, Sitharaman said, "These are very delicate matters and matters where a lot of commercial and business acumen will have to work."

She highlighted the Tata Group’s brand value, global standing and the contribution of the Parsi community to building the institution. She also pointed to the group’s extensive operations and its importance to the Indian economy.

"It has to be amicably settled among themselves. So they talk it out to make sure that it comes back quickly to some normalcy. It cannot be spilling out like this in the public," Sitharaman said.

Asked whether the government would bring the two sides together to facilitate a compromise, she declined to comment on any such intervention but said she wanted the dispute resolved soon.

"For the maturity of that leadership, we would like to have the scene settled sooner. That's the view," she said.

Her remarks came amid questions about the government’s response to the public differences within the Tata ecosystem and allegations raised by opposition leaders.

Also Read: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Liar’ Remark Against PM Modi, Calls LoP ‘A Joke’

Budget And Investment Outlook

Separately, Sitharaman discussed economic challenges ahead of the Union Budget, acknowledging concerns over foreign investment outflows and the need to sustain India’s economic growth above 7 per cent.

She said the government was aware of concerns among retail investors and equity market participants. While taxation was one factor affecting investment decisions, she noted that global circumstances and challenges had also changed.

The Finance Minister acknowledged an increase in net foreign institutional investor outflows but said inflows had begun returning.

She also said private sector investment was picking up, partly as demand visibility improved following the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

Also Read: ‘Stop Politicising Every Issue’: FM Nirmala Hits Back At Rahul Over His Tata Remark

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 10:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nirmala Sitharaman Tata Group Dispute
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