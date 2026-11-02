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English NewsBusinessRapido’s Manasvi Mann Gets Representation On National Gig Workers' Welfare Panel

Rapido’s Manasvi Mann Gets Representation On National Gig Workers' Welfare Panel

Rapido becomes the only app-based passenger mobility aggregator among five platform companies selected for industry representation in discussions on gig worker welfare and social security.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 09:46 PM (IST)

The Government of India has constituted the National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers, bringing together representatives from digital platforms, worker organisations, government bodies and policy experts to discuss social protection measures for the country's growing gig workforce.

The constitution of the Board was formally announced through an Extraordinary Gazette notification by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Manasvi Mann, General Counsel and Head of Corporate Affairs and Public Policy at Rapido, has been nominated as a member. Rapido is the only app-based passenger mobility aggregator among the five platform companies selected for representation.

Manasvi Mann to Represent Rapido on National Board

The Board comprises representatives from digital platforms, worker organisations, central and state governments, and subject-matter experts. It will contribute to the development and implementation of social security and welfare measures for gig and platform workers.

Mann's nomination gives Rapido an opportunity to represent the app-based passenger mobility sector in discussions on worker welfare and social protection, alongside other industry and government representatives.

Focus on Welfare of Platform-Based Workers

Platform-based services have become an important source of livelihood across India. In the passenger mobility segment, bike-taxi, auto and cab services provide earning opportunities to individuals while raising specific considerations around financial security and access to welfare benefits.

The Board will address the broader requirements of workers engaged in these services and other segments of the platform economy.

Industry Participation in Gig Economy Discussions

Rapido's inclusion provides an opportunity for the passenger mobility sector to bring its operational experience and industry perspective into national-level discussions.

The participation of platform companies alongside worker organisations and government representatives is intended to ensure that different stakeholder perspectives are considered while developing social protection measures.

As gig and platform-based employment continues to expand, access to welfare benefits and financial security remains an important consideration for workers across the sector.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 09:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rapido News Manasvi Mann

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