Stock Market Holidays November 2026: Check BSE, NSE Closures, Muhurat Trading Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stock exchanges will hold Muhurat trading on November 8.

Regular market holidays include Diwali-Balipratipada and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

MCX closes morning sessions November 10, November 24.

Investors tracking the Indian stock market calendar will have a special trading session to look forward to in November, even as the BSE and NSE remain closed on several dates during the month. The exchanges will hold Muhurat trading on Sunday, November 8, to mark Diwali, while regular trading holidays include Diwali-Balipratipada and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

As per a circular issued by the exchanges, the special Muhurat session will run from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. The session is traditionally regarded as an auspicious occasion to begin investments around Diwali.

Stock Market Holidays In November 2026: Full Calendar

The November calendar includes weekday market closures as well as Saturdays and Sundays when equity markets are ordinarily shut. The exchanges will observe a holiday for Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10 and Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on November 24.

Date Day Occasion November 1 Sunday Weekend holiday November 7 Saturday Weekend holiday November 8 Sunday Muhurat trading session November 10 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada November 14 Saturday Weekend holiday November 15 Sunday Weekend holiday November 21 Saturday Weekend holiday November 22 Sunday Weekend holiday November 24 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev November 28 Saturday Weekend holiday November 29 Sunday Weekend holiday

The calendar lists nine market-closure days in November, including the special Diwali session, with weekend holidays accounting for most of the dates. Muhurat trading, however, will be conducted during a limited window on November 8.

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Muhurat Trading 2026: Date, Session Timings

Muhurat trading is a special session held around Diwali. Investors traditionally consider the occasion auspicious for beginning investments, as it coincides with the start of the new Hindu financial year.

In 2026, the BSE and NSE will conduct Muhurat trading on Sunday, November 8. The main trading session will take place between 2:20 pm and 3:30 pm, with the pre-opening session scheduled immediately before it.

Session Timings Block deal window 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm Pre-opening session 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm Muhurat trading 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm Closing session (non-CAS) 3:30 pm to 3:50 pm Closing session (CAS) 3:35 pm to 3:50 pm Post-closing session 3:50 pm to 4:00 pm

MCX Holidays In November 2026: Morning Session Closure

The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will observe partial trading closures on November 10 and November 24.

On these dates, the exchange will remain closed during the morning session, from 9 am to 5 pm. Trading is scheduled to resume in the evening, from 5 pm until 11:30 pm or 11:55 pm.

Investors and traders should keep the different schedules in mind, as the equity exchanges and commodity exchange will follow their respective holiday and session timings.