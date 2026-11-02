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English NewsBusinessStock Market Holidays November 2026: Check BSE, NSE Closures, Muhurat Trading Timings

Stock Market Holidays November 2026: Check BSE, NSE Closures, Muhurat Trading Timings

The November calendar includes weekday market closures as well as Saturdays and Sundays when equity markets are ordinarily shut.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Stock exchanges will hold Muhurat trading on November 8.
  • Regular market holidays include Diwali-Balipratipada and Guru Nanak Jayanti.
  • MCX closes morning sessions November 10, November 24.

Investors tracking the Indian stock market calendar will have a special trading session to look forward to in November, even as the BSE and NSE remain closed on several dates during the month. The exchanges will hold Muhurat trading on Sunday, November 8, to mark Diwali, while regular trading holidays include Diwali-Balipratipada and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

As per a circular issued by the exchanges, the special Muhurat session will run from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. The session is traditionally regarded as an auspicious occasion to begin investments around Diwali.

Stock Market Holidays In November 2026: Full Calendar

The November calendar includes weekday market closures as well as Saturdays and Sundays when equity markets are ordinarily shut. The exchanges will observe a holiday for Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10 and Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on November 24.

 

Date

Day

Occasion

November 1

Sunday

Weekend holiday

November 7

Saturday

Weekend holiday

November 8

Sunday

Muhurat trading session

November 10

Tuesday

Diwali-Balipratipada

November 14

Saturday

Weekend holiday

November 15

Sunday

Weekend holiday

November 21

Saturday

Weekend holiday

November 22

Sunday

Weekend holiday

November 24

Tuesday

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

November 28

Saturday

Weekend holiday

November 29

Sunday

Weekend holiday
 

The calendar lists nine market-closure days in November, including the special Diwali session, with weekend holidays accounting for most of the dates. Muhurat trading, however, will be conducted during a limited window on November 8.

Also Read : Delhi Traders Claim Rs 11,000 Crore Loss, Ask ‘Who Will Compensate?’ After Ramlila Maidan Rally

Muhurat Trading 2026: Date, Session Timings

Muhurat trading is a special session held around Diwali. Investors traditionally consider the occasion auspicious for beginning investments, as it coincides with the start of the new Hindu financial year.

In 2026, the BSE and NSE will conduct Muhurat trading on Sunday, November 8. The main trading session will take place between 2:20 pm and 3:30 pm, with the pre-opening session scheduled immediately before it.

 

Session

Timings

Block deal window

1:50 pm to 2:05 pm

Pre-opening session

2:05 pm to 2:20 pm

Muhurat trading

2:20 pm to 3:30 pm

Closing session (non-CAS)

3:30 pm to 3:50 pm

Closing session (CAS)

3:35 pm to 3:50 pm

Post-closing session

3:50 pm to 4:00 pm

MCX Holidays In November 2026: Morning Session Closure

The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) will observe partial trading closures on November 10 and November 24.

On these dates, the exchange will remain closed during the morning session, from 9 am to 5 pm. Trading is scheduled to resume in the evening, from 5 pm until 11:30 pm or 11:55 pm.

Investors and traders should keep the different schedules in mind, as the equity exchanges and commodity exchange will follow their respective holiday and session timings.

Also Read : India Ranks Second In September Emerging Markets Tracker; China Secures Third Position

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Muhurat trading scheduled for November 2026?

Muhurat trading will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2026. It is considered an auspicious occasion to start investments around Diwali, coinciding with the new Hindu financial year.

What are the main trading holidays for Indian stock markets in November 2026?

The main trading holidays are Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10 and Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on November 24. Weekend holidays also account for market closures.

What are the specific timings for the Muhurat trading session?

The main Muhurat trading session on November 8 will run from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. A pre-opening session is scheduled just before this from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm.

How do MCX trading hours differ on holiday dates in November 2026?

On November 10 and 24, MCX will be closed during the morning session (9 am - 5 pm). Trading will resume in the evening, from 5 pm until 11:30 pm or 11:55 pm.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Nov 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
November Muhurat Trading Muhurat Trading Timings Stock Market Holidays November 2026 November Stock Market Holidays Muhurat Trading Date Diwali Stock Market Holiday
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