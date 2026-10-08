Brent Crude Above $102: Why Expensive Oil Is Bad News For Indian Markets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brent crude prices surged, intensifying concerns for Indian equities.

RBI raised repo rate, signaling tighter domestic financial conditions.

Global markets weakened as FIIs heavily sold Indian equities.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.02 per cent higher at USD 102.2 per barrel, putting rising energy prices back at the centre of concerns for Indian equities. With India facing tighter domestic financial conditions after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its repo rate, expensive crude is adding another layer of pressure to investor sentiment.

Why Rising Oil Prices Matter

Higher crude prices can put pressure on inflation and financial conditions, particularly at a time when the RBI has shifted its policy stance towards calibrated tightening.

The RBI raised its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent on Wednesday, its first hike in nearly four years. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously for the increase and signalled that rate cuts are off the table in the near term, while further hikes could follow amid rising inflation, a weak rupee and high crude oil prices.

The RBI's policy shift comes as global markets are already dealing with elevated Treasury yields and geopolitical uncertainty.

“Tighter domestic financial conditions and a fragile global risk backdrop could keep investors defensive,” Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

ALSO READ: GST Council Meeting: Faster Refunds, Easier Registration And Fewer Notices On The Table

Global Cues Add To The Pressure

Asian markets, including South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite and the Hang Seng, quoted lower. US markets also ended lower on Wednesday.

Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth, a research analyst firm, said the key concern is the growing prospect of tighter domestic and global monetary conditions persisting for longer.

“The key overhang is no longer the RBI’s rate increase alone, but the growing prospect of tighter domestic and global monetary conditions persisting for longer, potentially keeping pressure on risk appetite and foreign flows,” he said.

FII Selling Adds To Market Stress

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 6,121.37 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data, adding to the pressure on domestic equities.

The Sensex fell 429.11 points, or 0.59 per cent, to settle at 72,638.70, while the Nifty declined 173.05 points, or 0.76 per cent, to end at 22,603.05.

With crude prices rising, global cues weakening, FII selling continuing and the RBI moving towards tighter monetary conditions, investors are turning more defensive. This combination is why Indian markets are also crashing.

ALSO READ: Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 8): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More