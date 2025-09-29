Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia’s Navratri Spending Spree: Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore E-Commerce Sales, Surge In Rural FMCG Growth

India’s Navratri Spending Spree: Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore E-Commerce Sales, Surge In Rural FMCG Growth

The report highlights that auto demand is set for a festive rebound as GST reforms and auspicious buying windows are likely to lift consumer sentiment.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s navratri economy is gaining momentum with strong festive tailwinds as e-commerce sales are projected at Rs 1.2 lakh crore -- with UPI volumes crossing 20 billion transactions in August, and MSME festive credit demand is set to rise 35–40 per cent to Rs 3.45 lakh crore, a report said on Monday.

According to Smallcase's report, nine sectors, including auto components, FMCG, defence, clean energy and others, are set to benefit from a combination of festive demand, policy reforms, and structural growth drivers.

"Navratri 2025 offers investors a timely opportunity to align portfolios with India’s strongest growth stories, backed by robust consumption data, policy tailwinds, and record-high retail participation in capital markets," the report said.

The report highlights that auto demand is set for a festive rebound as GST reforms and auspicious buying windows are likely to lift consumer sentiment.

The August 2025 retail sales grew 2.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) (two-wheelers 2.18 per cent, passenger vehicles (PVs) 0.93 per cent), with wholesale dispatches at 3.22 lakh PVs and 18.34 lakh two-wheelers.

The elevated PV inventories (56 days) signal strong festive deliveries ahead.

With the festive consumption entering a strong upcycle, supported by headline CPI at 1.69 per cent, a 13.9 per cent FMCG value growth in Q2-CY25 led by rural recovery, and a record 20 billion UPI transactions worth Rs 24.85 lakh crore in August.

This Navratri–Diwali, gold demand in India is poised for a strong surge, underpinned by both cultural tradition and global economic dynamics.

"US federal debt has soared from $5.7 trillion in 2000 to $35.5 trillion in 2024, flipping a $240 billion surplus into a $1.9 trillion deficit, while inflation has hovered at 2.7–2.9 per cent and interest rates remain elevated at 4.5–4.6 per cent," the report highlighted.

Meanwhile, solar power has recorded 31 per cent YoY in 2025, with India targeting 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030.

EV penetration in two-wheelers is expected to reach 25 per cent by FY30, supported by incentives like PM E-DRIVE, the report noted.

According to Smallcase, government-led capex remains strong with a central allocation of Rs 11.21 lakh crore in FY26 (3.1 per cent of GDP) and a Rs 1.5 lakh crore interest-free loan line for states.

GST cuts on cement -- from 28 per cent to 18 per cent) could lower project costs by 3–5 per cent, while CE volumes are forecast to grow 2–5 per cent in FY26 (1.43–1.47 lakh units).

The report noted that defence production touched Rs 1.50 lakh crore in FY25, while exports hit a record Rs 23,622 crore. Additionally, the Ministry of Defence signed 193 procurement contracts worth Rs 2.09 lakh crore, with 92 per cent awarded to domestic firms.

Companies in the capital markets and infrastructure and consumption equipment would also see decent retail participation and growth this navratri, the report stated.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 02:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
FMCG GST INDIA GST Reforms
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Technology
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Business
EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lankan Commerce Minister Calls For India-Sri Lanka FTA Review: 'Time To Revisit 25-Year-Old Trade Pact'
EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lankan Commerce Minister Calls For India-Sri Lanka FTA Review
Cricket
"Undefeated, Dominating, Victorious": BCCI Hails India’s Asia Cup 2025 Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saniya Kulkarni
Saniya Kulkarni
Diplomacy Under Trump: Unpredictable, Transactional, And Reshaping Global Politics
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget