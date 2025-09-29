Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessBank Holidays This Week: Between Durga Puja, Navratri, And Gandhi Jayanti, Check RBI Schedule For All Banks

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Banks across India are scheduled to observe multiple holidays this week owing to a mix of religious festivities, local celebrations, and national observances. With major festivals like Navratri and Durga Puja coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, branches across the country will remain closed on different days to accommodate both cultural and official observances. 

These closures, mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), affect a wide range of banking institutions, including major nationalised banks such as the State Bank of India (SBI). It’s important for customers to plan their transactions in advance to avoid any inconvenience during this festive and holiday-packed week.

Why Banks Are Closed

Bank holidays are determined by the RBI in consultation with state governments and banking institutions. The schedule factors in national holidays, regional festivals, religious occasions, and operational requirements. As a result, next week sees a confluence of events such as Navratri, Durga Puja, and Gandhi Jayanti, leading to closures in various cities on different days.

Bank Holidays This Week

September 29 (Monday) – Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati to mark Maha Saptami, the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, observed during the Hindu month of Ashwin.

September 30 (Tuesday) – Closure is observed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of Durga Puja and Navratri.

October 1 (Wednesday) – Banks will be closed in Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram for Navaratri End/Maha Navami/Dussehra/Ayudhapooja/Vijayadasami/Dasain.

October 2 (Thursday) – Pan-India bank closure for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dasara, Vijaya Dashami, Dussehra, Durga Puja (Dasain), and Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.

October 3 (Friday) – Banks in Gangtok will remain closed for Durga Puja (Dasain).

October 4 (Saturday) – Gangtok observes a bank holiday for Durga Puja (Dasain).

October 5 (Sunday) – All banks across India will be closed for the regular Sunday weekly off.

Banking Services During Holidays

Even when branches are closed, online and mobile banking services continue to operate unless otherwise notified for technical reasons. Customers can also use ATMs for cash withdrawals, while app-based and UPI transactions remain functional.

The RBI’s official website provides detailed lists of bank holidays, allowing customers to plan transactions in advance. State governments and the central bank coordinate to ensure that local and national observances are adequately reflected in the banking schedule.

Published at : 29 Sep 2025 02:03 PM (IST)
Navratri Durga Puja Gandhi Jayanti RBI Bank Holidays Bank Holiday Calendar Bank Holidays This Week
