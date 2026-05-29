Can A Falling Rupee Boost Your Returns? How International Mutual Funds Work

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom International funds offer returns from global markets and currency fluctuations.

Currency movements can enhance returns when rupee weakens against dollar.

Global diversification accesses sectors and companies absent in Indian markets.

Most investors closely track stock markets. Very few track currencies. Yet, currency movements can quietly influence your investment returns in ways many people fail to notice. What if a part of your portfolio could benefit not just from market performance, but also from the movement of the rupee itself? That is exactly where international Mutual Funds become interesting. Think about it.

There are phases when Indian markets turn volatile, sentiment weakens, and domestic portfolios struggle to generate meaningful returns. Yet, some investors still see a part of their portfolio holding steady. In many cases, the hidden factor behind that resilience is not stock selection alone. It is currency movement. When you invest through international mutual funds, your money is typically converted into foreign currencies, most commonly the U.S. dollar. This means your returns depend on two things: the performance of global markets and the movement of the exchange rate. Here is where things become interesting for Indian investors.

How Currency Movement Can Enhance Returns

One of the lesser-known advantages of international mutual funds is the role currency movement can play in boosting returns. When Indian investors allocate money to global funds, the investment is usually linked to foreign currencies such as the U.S. dollar. Over long periods, the Indian rupee has gradually weakened against the dollar, and this trend has often worked in favour of investors holding international assets.

Consider this example. Suppose you invested Rs 1 lakh in an international mutual fund when the dollar was trading at Rs 75. Your investment effectively converts into around 1,333 dollars. Even if global markets remain flat and the investment value in dollar terms does not rise, a change in the exchange rate can still impact returns. If the dollar later appreciates to Rs 85, the value of your investment increases to over Rs 1.13 lakh in rupee terms purely because of currency movement. Now combine this with actual market gains.

If an international fund generates an 8 per cent annual return in dollar terms while the rupee weakens by another 3 per cent annually, the effective return for an Indian investor can move closer to 11 per cent. Over long investment horizons, this additional currency-led return can significantly enhance overall wealth creation through compounding.

Diversification Beyond Indian Markets

International mutual funds are not only about currency advantage. They also offer diversification beyond Indian markets. Indian equity markets are heavily concentrated in sectors like financials, energy, and IT services. Global markets open doors to industries and businesses that are either underrepresented or absent in India. This includes global technology leaders, semiconductor companies, advanced healthcare innovators, and multinational consumer brands. It also helps investors reduce dependence on a single market cycle.

There have been several periods when Indian markets moved sideways while global markets delivered stronger performance. During such phases, international exposure can bring balance and stability to the portfolio. For investors seeking long-term wealth creation, this diversification can become an important risk-management tool.

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Currency Does Not Always Work in Your Favour

That said, investors should avoid treating international investing as a short-term currency bet. Exchange rates are influenced by inflation, interest rates, geopolitics, and global liquidity conditions. Predicting short-term currency movement consistently is extremely difficult, even for economists. There will be periods when the rupee strengthens against the dollar.

In such cases, currency movement can reduce your effective returns in rupee terms even if global markets perform well. For example, if your international investment earns 10 per cent in dollar terms but the rupee appreciates sharply during the same period, your final rupee return may be lower. The smarter approach is to look at international mutual funds as a long-term diversification tool rather than a tactical opportunity.

Understanding the Taxation

Taxation is another aspect investors should understand carefully. Most international mutual funds in India are not treated as equity-oriented funds for tax purposes. If held for less than two years, gains are taxed as per the investor’s income tax slab. If held for more than two years, long-term capital gains are taxed at 12.5 per cent without indexation benefits. While this may appear less attractive compared to domestic equity taxation, investors should evaluate post-tax returns in totality. The combined impact of global market growth and currency depreciation can still deliver competitive long-term outcomes.

How Much Allocation Makes Sense?

So, how much exposure should investors consider? A commonly recommended allocation is around 10 to 15 per cent of the equity portfolio. This provides meaningful diversification without reducing domestic exposure significantly. Younger investors with longer investment horizons may prefer slightly higher allocations, while conservative investors may opt for lower exposure. The objective is not to replace Indian equities. It is to complement them.

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The Final Takeaway

In today’s interconnected world, limiting investments to a single geography may mean missing out on opportunities shaping the global economy. International mutual funds allow investors to participate in innovation, global growth, and currency diversification through a single investment route. The real question, then, is not whether global investing carries risks. Every investment does. The more important question is this: can a long-term portfolio truly remain diversified without looking beyond domestic markets?

(Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.)