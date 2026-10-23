Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government extends duty-free raw sugar import deadline until December 2026.

Move aims to boost supplies amidst lower production forecasts.

Stock limits imposed; dealers must update stock portals.

With the festive rush under way, the government is giving itself more time to bring in sugar if global prices turn favourable. It has extended the deadline for duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar under the Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) to December 31, 2026, according to a finance ministry notification. The aim is to support domestic supplies during the festive season.

The government had initially allowed these imports on August 20, with a cut-off of October 31.

Raw Sugar Imports Lag Behind 1 Million Tonne Quota

Take-up of the quota has been slow. Around 2.6 lakh tonnes of raw sugar has arrived so far, according to industry data.

Media reports noted that imports have stayed subdued because of a lack of price parity, meaning imported sugar has not been competitive enough with domestic prices. The longer window is meant to secure supplies whenever international prices ease enough to make imports viable.

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Sugar Output Forecast Lowered to 306 Lakh Tonnes

The extension comes against a tighter supply outlook. Sugar production for the 2025-26 marketing year, which runs from October to September, is now estimated at 306 lakh tonnes, down from an earlier forecast of 343 lakh tonnes. Annual domestic demand is pegged at 280-285 lakh tonnes.

Imports are not the only lever the government has used. It has also imposed stockholding limits on traders to keep supplies adequate and prices in check at a time of tight availability.

Himachal’s Bilaspur Cuts Sugar Stock Cap to 1,000 Quintals

The effect of those limits is already being felt at district level. In Himachal Pradesh, authorities in Bilaspur have cut the sugar inventory limit for traders by half, from 2,000 quintals to 1,000 quintals, to curb hoarding during the festive rush, PTI reported on Thursday.

Sheetal Sharma, District Controller, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Bilaspur, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had issued new guidelines amending the sugar stock limit across the country. The revised provisions came into effect on October 15, 2026, and all wholesale traders in the district have been told to comply, she said.

Sugar Dealers Told to Register on Stock Portal

Sharma said sugar dealers, traders and wholesalers must regularly update their stock details on the Food Stock Monitoring Portal, and those yet to register have been asked to do so as soon as possible. Regular updates, she said, will give the department a clear picture of sugar availability in the market and help it monitor overstocking.

Department inspectors have also been instructed to carry out surprise inspections to check compliance with the guidelines, she said.

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