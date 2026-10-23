India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessSugar Supplies Under Watch: Duty-Free Import Window Extended To Dec 31, Stock Limits Tightened

Sugar Supplies Under Watch: Duty-Free Import Window Extended To Dec 31, Stock Limits Tightened

Sugar production for the 2025-26 marketing year, which runs from October to September, is now estimated at 306 lakh tonnes, down from an earlier forecast of 343 lakh tonnes.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government extends duty-free raw sugar import deadline until December 2026.
  • Move aims to boost supplies amidst lower production forecasts.
  • Stock limits imposed; dealers must update stock portals.

With the festive rush under way, the government is giving itself more time to bring in sugar if global prices turn favourable. It has extended the deadline for duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar under the Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) to December 31, 2026, according to a finance ministry notification. The aim is to support domestic supplies during the festive season.

The government had initially allowed these imports on August 20, with a cut-off of October 31.

Raw Sugar Imports Lag Behind 1 Million Tonne Quota

Take-up of the quota has been slow. Around 2.6 lakh tonnes of raw sugar has arrived so far, according to industry data.

Media reports noted that imports have stayed subdued because of a lack of price parity, meaning imported sugar has not been competitive enough with domestic prices. The longer window is meant to secure supplies whenever international prices ease enough to make imports viable.

Also Read : India-US Trade Deal In “Last Mile”, But “Never Done Till It’s Done”: Jaishankar

Sugar Output Forecast Lowered to 306 Lakh Tonnes

The extension comes against a tighter supply outlook. Sugar production for the 2025-26 marketing year, which runs from October to September, is now estimated at 306 lakh tonnes, down from an earlier forecast of 343 lakh tonnes. Annual domestic demand is pegged at 280-285 lakh tonnes.

Imports are not the only lever the government has used. It has also imposed stockholding limits on traders to keep supplies adequate and prices in check at a time of tight availability.

Himachal’s Bilaspur Cuts Sugar Stock Cap to 1,000 Quintals

The effect of those limits is already being felt at district level. In Himachal Pradesh, authorities in Bilaspur have cut the sugar inventory limit for traders by half, from 2,000 quintals to 1,000 quintals, to curb hoarding during the festive rush, PTI reported on Thursday.

Sheetal Sharma, District Controller, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Bilaspur, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution had issued new guidelines amending the sugar stock limit across the country. The revised provisions came into effect on October 15, 2026, and all wholesale traders in the district have been told to comply, she said.

Sugar Dealers Told to Register on Stock Portal

Sharma said sugar dealers, traders and wholesalers must regularly update their stock details on the Food Stock Monitoring Portal, and those yet to register have been asked to do so as soon as possible. Regular updates, she said, will give the department a clear picture of sugar availability in the market and help it monitor overstocking.

Department inspectors have also been instructed to carry out surprise inspections to check compliance with the guidelines, she said.

Also Read : Ration Card Aadhaar Linking 2026: Step-By-Step Guide For Online And Offline Process

Input By : PTI

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the government extended the duty-free raw sugar import window?

The government extended the deadline to 31 December 2026 to support domestic supplies during the festive season. This also allows more time to import sugar when global prices become favorable.

How much duty-free raw sugar has been imported so far under the quota?

Only about 2.6 lakh tonnes of raw sugar have been imported under the quota. Imports have been slow due to a lack of price parity, making imported sugar uncompetitive.

What is the updated sugar production estimate for the 2025-26 marketing year?

The sugar production estimate for 2025-26 has been cut to 306 lakh tonnes. This is down from an earlier forecast of 343 lakh tonnes, indicating a tighter supply outlook.

What other measures is the government taking to manage sugar supply and prices?

Besides extending import deadlines, the government has imposed stockholding limits on traders. This aims to ensure adequate supplies and keep prices in check during tight availability.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Oct 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sugar Stock Limit Sugar Quota Duty-free Raw Sugar Import Raw Sugar Import Deadline Extended Sugar Import Window December 31 Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) Raw Sugar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Ultraviolette X-47 Venom Review: Is This Electric Bike Worth Nearly Rs 3 Lakh?
Ultraviolette X-47 Venom Review: Is This Electric Bike Worth Nearly Rs 3 Lakh?
Business
India Flash Composite PMI Rises To 56.7 In October; Employment Growth Slows
India’s Private Sector Activity Hits 4-Month High In October As Demand Strengthens
Business
India-US Trade Deal In “Last Mile”, But “Never Done Till It’s Done”: Jaishankar
“Never Done Till It’s Done”: Jaishankar’s Caution On India-US Trade Deal
Business
Online Festive Shopping Tips: 5 Ways To Keep Your UPI And Card Details Safe
Festive Season Online Shopping: How To Avoid UPI, Delivery, And Fake Website Scams
Advertisement

Videos

Polling Clash: SP and BJP Supporters Clash During MLC Voting in Fatehpur
Punjab Politics: BJP-SAD Alliance Speculation Intensifies Ahead of 2027 Polls
Punjab Politics: BJP and Akali Dal Reunion Speculation Gains Momentum
BJP Offensive: Sudhanshu Trivedi Intensifies Attack on Rahul Gandhi
BJP Attack: Sudhanshu Trivedi Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Political Record
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget