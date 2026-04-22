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HomeBusinessBig Move On Jet Fuel: India Allows Ethanol Blending In Aviation Fuel

Big Move On Jet Fuel: India Allows Ethanol Blending In Aviation Fuel

The amendment is aimed at reducing emissions and lowering reliance on imported oil. ATF is primarily produced by refining crude oil.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India allows aviation fuel blending with synthetic hydrocarbons, expanding ATF definition.
  • This policy aims to reduce emissions and dependence on imported oil.
  • No immediate mandatory blending targets are set for domestic flights.

India has allowed the blending of ethanol and other synthetic or man-made hydrocarbons in aviation turbine fuel (ATF), but has not set any immediate mandatory blending targets, according to a government notification.

The move follows amendments to the Aviation Turbine Fuel (Regulation of Marketing) Order, 2001, under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The changes broaden the definition of ATF to include blends with synthetic hydrocarbons.

Under the revised norms, ATF is now defined as a mixture of hydrocarbons conforming to IS 1571 specifications or blends with synthetic hydrocarbons under IS 17081 standards, enabling the inclusion of newer fuel variants.

Push To Cut Emissions, Reduce Import Dependence

The amendment is aimed at reducing emissions and lowering reliance on imported oil. ATF is primarily produced by refining crude oil.

Globally, countries such as the UK and Japan are mandating blending of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in ATF to curb emissions. SAF is produced from renewable feedstocks such as waste oils and fats, sugar and cereal, municipal solid waste, wood and agricultural residues, or CO2, and is also referred to as synthetic or man-made hydrocarbons.

No Immediate Mandatory Targets

While the policy change enables blending, no mandatory targets have been set so far, particularly for domestic flights.

India, however, has outlined targets for international aviation, aiming to blend 1 per cent SAF into jet fuel by 2027, increasing to 2 per cent by 2028 and 5 per cent by 2030 in line with global commitments.

Alignment With Global Emission Norms

The targets are aligned with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), a global framework led by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Under CORSIA, airlines are required to offset CO2 emissions from international flights exceeding 2020 levels. The scheme is voluntary from 2021 to 2026 and becomes mandatory for most countries from 2027 to 2035, with the aim of achieving carbon-neutral growth.

Updated Enforcement Framework

The notification also revises enforcement provisions, bringing search and seizure rules under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, replacing earlier legal references.

The amendment, titled the Aviation Turbine Fuel (Regulation of Marketing) Amendment Order, 2026, comes into effect upon its publication in the Official Gazette.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What changes have been made to the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) regulations in India?

India has amended the Aviation Turbine Fuel (Regulation of Marketing) Order, 2001, to include blends with synthetic hydrocarbons in the definition of ATF.

What is the purpose of allowing blends in Aviation Turbine Fuel?

The aim is to reduce emissions and decrease India's reliance on imported oil.

Are there any mandatory blending targets for ATF in India?

No immediate mandatory blending targets have been set for domestic flights. However, India has targets for international aviation aligned with global norms.

What are India's SAF blending targets for international aviation?

India aims to blend 1% SAF by 2027, 2% by 2028, and 5% by 2030 for international aviation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aviation Turbine Fuel ATF Prices Ethanol
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