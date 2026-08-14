Bank Holidays Next Week (August 16-22): Check Where Banks Will Be Closed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Banks will observe nationwide closures on August 16.

Agartala experiences a regional bank holiday on August 19.

August 22, fourth Saturday, brings nationwide bank closures.

Bank customers planning branch visits next week should keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) August holiday calendar, particularly those with time-sensitive work such as document verification, locker access or other services that require a physical visit.

Between August 16 and August 22, banks will observe closures on August 16 across India followed by a state-specific holiday in Agartala on August 19. The week will end with another nationwide bank closure on August 22, which is the fourth Saturday of the month.

The RBI's holiday calendar specifies bank closures based on national holidays, regional festivals and scheduled weekly holidays. Since some holidays apply only to particular states or cities, a bank being closed in one location does not necessarily mean branches across the country will shut on the same day.

August 16: Banks Closed Across India

The first bank holiday in the week falls on Sunday, August 16.

As per the RBI calendar, August 16 is a weekend holiday across India, meaning bank branches will remain closed nationwide.

Customers who need to complete branch-based work around the weekend may therefore want to plan their visit for an earlier or later working day.

The closure follows Independence Day on August 15, which is also listed as a nationwide bank holiday in the RBI calendar. However, the August 15 closure falls outside the August 16-22 period covered here.

August 19: Agartala Gets A Local Bank Holiday

The next closure comes on Wednesday, August 19, but it will not apply across the country.

Banks in Agartala will remain closed on the day to mark the Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

The holiday is specific to Agartala, according to the RBI calendar. Bank branches in other locations are not listed as closed for this occasion.

This is an important distinction in India's bank holiday schedule, where regional observances can result in branches closing in one city while banking operations continue normally elsewhere.

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August 22: Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday

The week concludes with another nationwide closure on Saturday, August 22.

The date is the fourth Saturday, which is listed as a bank holiday across India in the RBI calendar.

This means customers should not plan a routine branch visit for August 22. With Sunday, August 23, also listed as a weekend holiday across India, physical branch services will remain unavailable over the weekend.

August 16-22 Bank Holiday Calendar At A Glance

Date Day Holiday Where Banks Are Closed August 16 Sunday Weekend Holiday All over India August 17 Monday No holiday listed — August 18 Tuesday No holiday listed — August 19 Wednesday Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Agartala August 20 Thursday No holiday listed — August 21 Friday No holiday listed — August 22 Saturday Fourth Saturday All over India

Digital Banking Services Will Continue

A bank holiday applies to physical branches and does not mean that all banking activity comes to a halt.

Customers can continue using internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, ATMs and card-based services for routine transactions. Fund transfers, balance checks, bill payments and other services available through digital channels can be accessed without visiting a branch.

However, customers requiring services that depend on physical branch operations should plan around the applicable holiday.

Check Before Planning A Branch Visit

The August calendar demonstrates why checking the state-wise RBI holiday schedule is important. While August 16 and August 22 are nationwide closures, the August 19 holiday is limited to Agartala.

Customers can therefore avoid an unnecessary trip by checking the RBI calendar or their bank's official holiday schedule before visiting a branch, particularly when dealing with locker access, KYC-related work, document verification or other specialised services.

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