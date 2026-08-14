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English NewsBusinessDalal Street Ends Lower As Sensex Declines 148 Points, Nifty Tests 24,370

Dalal Street Ends Lower As Sensex Declines 148 Points, Nifty Tests 24,370

South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 traded higher, while the Shanghai SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian indices opened lower; Sensex fell over 300 points.
  • Indices closed lower; Sensex fell 148, Nifty 29.
  • Foreign investors sold equities; global oil prices remained high.

The Indian benchmark indices declined on Friday as the Sensex fell 148 points to close trade at 77,931 and the Nifty declined 29 points to close at 24,366 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank, Titan and Mahindra and Mahindra. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks such as Infosys, L&T, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti and Kotak Bank.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 declined 0.74 per cent and the Nifty Microcap 250 increased 0.8 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank fell 1.02 per cent and the Nifty Media index jumped 0.96 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex crashed more than 300 points and started the session near 77,770, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped 67 points and traded under 24,400, as of 9:15 AM.

Asian Markets Trade Mixed

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.06 per cent to USD 87.12 per barrel.

The unresolved US-Iran standoff continues to support crude oil prices, exposing oil-importing economies such as India to greater inflationary pressures and currency volatility, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

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Asian markets traded mixed on Friday. South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 traded higher, while the Shanghai SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

US markets ended higher on Thursday.

Foreign Investor Selling Continues

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 510.69 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In the domestic market, fag-end buying helped the Sensex finish Thursday's session in positive territory. The 30-share index settled 113.61 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 78,079.96.

The Nifty, however, declined 40.10 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 24,395.85, marking its third consecutive day of decline.

ALSO READ: Sensex, Nifty Trim Losses In Afternoon Trade, Metal Stocks Under Pressure

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Friday?

The Sensex declined by 148 points to close at 77,931, and the Nifty fell by 29 points, closing at 24,366. Both key indices ended the trading day in the red.

Which stocks were among the top performers and worst performers on the Sensex on Friday?

Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, and ICICI Bank were top gainers. Infosys, L&T, and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards in the 30-share BSE Sensex.

How did Asian markets perform on Friday?

Asian markets traded mixed. South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 were higher, while the Shanghai SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower.

What factor is influencing crude oil prices?

The unresolved US-Iran standoff continues to support crude oil prices. This exposes oil-importing economies like India to greater inflationary pressures and currency volatility.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Asian Markets Oil Prices Global Markets US Markets Breaking News Nifty ABP Live
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