Adityanath reviews GeM procurement, praises UP's policy on transparency and efficiency

Lucknow, Apr 8 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed procurement under the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for the financial year 2025-26 and lauded the state's policy for enhancing transparency and efficiency.

During the review, he said the GeM Procurement Policy 2024 has strengthened integrity, inclusiveness and accountability in government purchases, according to an official statement.

The CM noted that the policy has been appreciated by the Centre and projected as a model for other states.

Officials informed that Uttar Pradesh ranked first in procurement on the Government e-Marketplace, with purchases worth Rs 22,337 crore in 2025'26.

The reverse auction mechanism on the platform resulted in savings of over Rs 9,700 crore, they said.

The share of micro and small enterprises in procurement rose to 55 per cent from 43 per cent, with a significant contribution from state-based MSMEs.

Business participation also increased among women entrepreneurs (44 per cent), SC/ST entrepreneurs (48 per cent) and startups (50 per cent).

Officials said complaints related to procurement declined by over 80 per cent due to the transparent system, while total business secured by Uttar Pradesh buyers through the portal stood at Rs 42,648 crore.

The chief minister directed departments to ensure mandatory use of the GeM portal and called for its integration with the state treasury, along with the formation of a permanent procurement committee to further streamline the process. PTI CDN NB NB

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