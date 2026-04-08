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HomeBusinessMutual FundsDalal Street Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire: Sensex Roars 3,000 Points, Nifty Near 24k

Dalal Street Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire: Sensex Roars 3,000 Points, Nifty Near 24k

The Nifty reclaimed the crucial 24,000 mark, while the Sensex surged to its intraday high, reflecting a broad-based risk-on sentiment. 

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
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Domestic equity benchmarks ended sharply higher on Wednesday, supported by strong global cues, easing crude oil prices and improved investor sentiment following a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran. 

The BSE Sensex settled the session near 77,600, soaring almost 3,000 points and 4 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the closing bell near 24k, jumping nearly 900 points.

Both benchmarks witnessed a strong rally, posting significant gains during the session. The Nifty reclaimed the crucial 24,000 mark, while the Sensex surged to its intraday high, reflecting a broad-based risk-on sentiment. 

The rally was underpinned by improving global conditions, particularly after a sharp correction in crude oil prices and easing geopolitical tensions.

Ceasefire Boosts Sentiment, Oil Prices Slide

Investor confidence improved after the US and Iran agreed to a temporary halt in hostilities, reducing concerns over prolonged disruption in global energy supplies. 

This development led to a steep fall in crude oil prices, with Brent crude declining sharply as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz eased supply fears. 

Lower oil prices are seen as positive for India, helping ease inflation concerns and supporting macroeconomic stability.

RBI Holds Rates, Maintains Neutral Stance

Back home, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent, in line with market expectations. 

The central bank maintained a neutral policy stance, while signalling that current measures in the forex market are temporary. Investors closely tracked the policy commentary for cues on future rate direction and liquidity conditions. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the domestic equity benchmarks to rise sharply on Wednesday?

The benchmarks were supported by strong global cues, easing crude oil prices, and improved investor sentiment following a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

How much did the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 gain on Wednesday?

The BSE Sensex settled near 77,600, soaring almost 3,000 points (4 per cent). The NSE Nifty50 closed near 24k, jumping nearly 900 points.

How did the ceasefire between the US and Iran impact oil prices?

The temporary halt in hostilities reduced concerns over global energy supply disruptions, leading to a steep fall in crude oil prices.

What was the Reserve Bank of India's decision on interest rates?

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent and maintained a neutral policy stance.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Share Market Stock Market Today Nifty Us Iran Ceasefire West Asia War
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