Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessAdani’s Navi Mumbai Airport To Go Live With Free High-Speed Wi-Fi, Digital Passenger Updates

Adani’s Navi Mumbai Airport To Go Live With Free High-Speed Wi-Fi, Digital Passenger Updates

Passengers connecting to the airport's Wi-Fi network will receive real-time updates through the Adani OneApp, which will function as a virtual assistant, reports said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Adani Group's Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) will deploy a digital-first passenger communication system anchored by free high-speed Wi-Fi when the airport begins commercial operations on December 25.

Passengers connecting to the airport's Wi-Fi network will receive real-time updates through the Adani OneApp, which will function as a virtual assistant, guiding travellers across key touchpoints at the terminal, sources said.

The Wi-Fi-enabled app will deliver flight status alerts, boarding gate information, schedules and other operational notifications directly to passengers' mobile phones. The initiative aims to reduce reliance on physical information counters and static display boards while providing personalised, timely updates.

Adani OneApp will also offer information on food and beverage outlets, retail stores, lounges and other terminal facilities, allowing passengers to better plan their time at the airport.

NMIAL will provide free Wi-Fi speeds of up to 10 Mbps across the terminal. Airport officials said the network is designed to ensure high throughput and stability even during peak traffic, supporting messaging, digital payments, app-based cab bookings, emails, streaming and video calls.

As part of its connectivity plan, NMIAL has partnered with state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to deploy mobile network services at the airport. The collaboration aligns with the government's 'Made in India' initiative, with BSNL using indigenous telecom infrastructure developed by C-DoT, Tejas Networks and TCS.

BSNL is rolling out its indigenous 4G network nationwide, which is 4G/5G-ready, and plans to upgrade to 5G in key metros, including Mumbai. At NMIA, BSNL will provide voice and data services for passengers, airport staff and operations, complementing the Wi-Fi network.

Developed as Mumbai's second airport, NMIA will initially handle a limited number of flights before scaling up in phases. Officials said operational readiness checks and system trials are underway to ensure digital services are fully functional ahead of the opening.

The airport, being developed by NMIAL in which the Adani Group holds a 74 per cent stake, is scheduled to commence commercial operations on December 25.

Built at an initial cost of Rs 19,650 crore, the first phase will have a capacity to handle 20 million passengers annually, with plans to scale up to 90 million passengers over time, easing capacity constraints at Mumbai's existing airport and supporting long-term growth in the region's air traffic. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 22 Dec 2025 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wifi Adani Navi Mumbai Airport Adani Group
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Bangladesh Leader Shot In Broad Daylight In Khulna; Police Deployed As Tensions Simmer
Cities
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Air India Delhi-Mumbai Flight Returns After Technical Issue, Engine Shutdown Suspected
Business
India-New Zealand FTA Signed: 95% Tariff-Free Trade And Better Student Visas
India-New Zealand Trade Deal Explained: 95% Tariff-Free Access And Easier Student Visas
World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi NCR: Battles Toxic Air as AQI Stays Above 400 Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
West Bengal Politics: Expelled TMC Leader Humayun Kabir Launches New Party in Murshidabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget