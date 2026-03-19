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HomeAutoEVs Overtake Diesel? BMW i3’s 900km Range Stuns Industry

EVs Overtake Diesel? BMW i3’s 900km Range Stuns Industry

The design is similar to the iX3 and has a new design philosophy as seen with the Neu Klasse design philosophy.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
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We have seen the new Mercedes-Benz CLA which has 792km range and now the new BMW i3 sedan has upto 900km range. It is a new electric luxury sedan and the electric 3 series of sorts. It follows the Neu Klasse design after the iX3. The talking point is the 108.7 kWh battery which has a range of 900km. Power is 469bhp and 645Nm while having an 800v charging architecture.

Design and Interior Details

The design is similar to the iX3 and has a new design philosophy as seen with the Neu Klasse design philosophy. The petrol current 3 Series would be sold alongside it also. The car has a sleek roofline and a simple but restrained appearance. The kidney grille for example is much more discreet.


EVs Overtake Diesel? BMW i3’s 900km Range Stuns Industry

The interiors are also similar to the iX3 which means you have a long panoramic idrive which runs across the entire dashboard while also removing a digital instrument cluster in the process. The interiors also have a regular touchscreen below.

India Launch Outlook

To be made in Munich, the new i3 sedan looks handsome and futuristic but we do not know when it will come to India. BMW has been successfully selling EVs in India with the i7 and the iX1 but we have yet to see the new ix3 or the i3 on sale here. For now the hope of the i3 coming here quickly isn't possible with the likeky chance of launching the iX3 first.


EVs Overtake Diesel? BMW i3’s 900km Range Stuns Industry

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the electric range of the new BMW i3 sedan?

The new BMW i3 sedan boasts an impressive electric range of up to 900km on a single charge, thanks to its 108.7 kWh battery.

What is the design philosophy behind the new BMW i3 sedan?

The i3 sedan follows BMW's Neu Klasse design philosophy, similar to the iX3, featuring a sleek roofline and a more restrained appearance with a discreet kidney grille.

What can we expect regarding the interior of the new BMW i3 sedan?

The interior features a panoramic iDrive screen across the dashboard, omitting a separate digital instrument cluster. A regular touchscreen is also present below.

When is the new BMW i3 sedan expected to launch in India?

The India launch timeline for the new i3 sedan is currently unknown. BMW may launch the iX3 in India before the i3.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMW EV EVs BMW I3 Diesel Cars Evs Vs Diesel BMW I3 Range
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