EVs Overtake Diesel? BMW i3’s 900km Range Stuns Industry

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We have seen the new Mercedes-Benz CLA which has 792km range and now the new BMW i3 sedan has upto 900km range. It is a new electric luxury sedan and the electric 3 series of sorts. It follows the Neu Klasse design after the iX3. The talking point is the 108.7 kWh battery which has a range of 900km. Power is 469bhp and 645Nm while having an 800v charging architecture.

Design and Interior Details

The design is similar to the iX3 and has a new design philosophy as seen with the Neu Klasse design philosophy. The petrol current 3 Series would be sold alongside it also. The car has a sleek roofline and a simple but restrained appearance. The kidney grille for example is much more discreet.





The interiors are also similar to the iX3 which means you have a long panoramic idrive which runs across the entire dashboard while also removing a digital instrument cluster in the process. The interiors also have a regular touchscreen below.

India Launch Outlook

To be made in Munich, the new i3 sedan looks handsome and futuristic but we do not know when it will come to India. BMW has been successfully selling EVs in India with the i7 and the iX1 but we have yet to see the new ix3 or the i3 on sale here. For now the hope of the i3 coming here quickly isn't possible with the likeky chance of launching the iX3 first.



