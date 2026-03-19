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HomeBusinessPNB Accounts Getting Closed After April 15? Here's What We Know

PNB Accounts Getting Closed After April 15? Here's What We Know

PNB Accounts Closed Message: An alert has been issued for PNB accounts that have not been used for a long time. Read to know more about the bank's message.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
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Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued a critical deadline for customers holding inoperative accounts. According to an official notification, the bank will begin closing accounts that have remained inactive for a prolonged period, specifically those with a zero balance and no customer-initiated transactions for over three years, starting April 16, 2026.

To avoid the permanent deletion of your account and the loss of your account number, PNB has urged customers to complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities by the April 15, 2026 deadline.

What is an Inactive Account?

Under the latest banking norms, an account is typically flagged as inoperative if there have been no "customer-induced transactions" (deposits, withdrawals, or digital transfers) for a continuous period of two years. PNB’s current cleanup drive specifically targets accounts that have seen no activity for three years and hold no funds.

This move aligns with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines aimed at reducing the risk of fraud, preventing the misuse of dormant accounts, and streamlining bank records.

How to Reactivate Your PNB Account

If you have received a message regarding potential closure or know you have an old PNB account you wish to keep, follow these steps immediately:

Visit Your Branch: Go to your nearest PNB branch (preferably your home branch) to submit a formal reactivation request.

Submit KYC Documents: You must provide updated identity and address proofs. Essential documents include:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Recent Passport-sized Photograph

Perform a Transaction: Once the KYC is updated, initiate a small financial transaction—such as a minor deposit or withdrawal—to change the account status from "Inoperative" to "Active."

Digital Options: Some customers may be able to update their details via the PNB ONE app or Internet Banking if their mobile number is already linked and verified.

Why Is This Happening Now?

The RBI has introduced stricter operational guidelines in 2026 to enhance banking security. Accounts that sit idle for years are often targets for unauthorized transactions. By closing redundant, zero-balance accounts, banks can focus their security resources on active users while ensuring all held accounts are fully KYC-compliant.

Pro Tip: Simply making a UPI transaction or checking your balance may not be enough if your KYC is outdated. Ensure your documents are verified at the branch to prevent "without-notice" closure after the April deadline.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the deadline for PNB customers with inoperative accounts?

PNB will start closing inoperative accounts on April 16, 2026. Customers must complete KYC formalities by April 15, 2026, to avoid account deletion.

How is an account considered inoperative by PNB?

An account is considered inoperative if there have been no customer-induced transactions for three years and it has a zero balance. Generally, banking norms define inoperative as two years of no customer transactions.

What steps are needed to reactivate an inoperative PNB account?

Visit your PNB branch to submit a reactivation request and updated KYC documents like Aadhaar, PAN, and a photograph. After KYC update, perform a small transaction to make the account active.

Can I reactivate my PNB account digitally?

Some customers may be able to update details via the PNB ONE app or Internet Banking if their mobile number is linked and verified. However, visiting a branch for KYC verification is often recommended.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab National Bank PNB Bank PNB Account Closure
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