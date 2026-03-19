PNB Accounts Getting Closed After April 15? Here's What We Know

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Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued a critical deadline for customers holding inoperative accounts. According to an official notification, the bank will begin closing accounts that have remained inactive for a prolonged period, specifically those with a zero balance and no customer-initiated transactions for over three years, starting April 16, 2026.

To avoid the permanent deletion of your account and the loss of your account number, PNB has urged customers to complete their Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities by the April 15, 2026 deadline.

What is an Inactive Account?

Under the latest banking norms, an account is typically flagged as inoperative if there have been no "customer-induced transactions" (deposits, withdrawals, or digital transfers) for a continuous period of two years. PNB’s current cleanup drive specifically targets accounts that have seen no activity for three years and hold no funds.

This move aligns with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines aimed at reducing the risk of fraud, preventing the misuse of dormant accounts, and streamlining bank records.

How to Reactivate Your PNB Account

If you have received a message regarding potential closure or know you have an old PNB account you wish to keep, follow these steps immediately:

Visit Your Branch: Go to your nearest PNB branch (preferably your home branch) to submit a formal reactivation request.

Submit KYC Documents: You must provide updated identity and address proofs. Essential documents include:

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Recent Passport-sized Photograph

Perform a Transaction: Once the KYC is updated, initiate a small financial transaction—such as a minor deposit or withdrawal—to change the account status from "Inoperative" to "Active."

Digital Options: Some customers may be able to update their details via the PNB ONE app or Internet Banking if their mobile number is already linked and verified.

Why Is This Happening Now?

The RBI has introduced stricter operational guidelines in 2026 to enhance banking security. Accounts that sit idle for years are often targets for unauthorized transactions. By closing redundant, zero-balance accounts, banks can focus their security resources on active users while ensuring all held accounts are fully KYC-compliant.

Pro Tip: Simply making a UPI transaction or checking your balance may not be enough if your KYC is outdated. Ensure your documents are verified at the branch to prevent "without-notice" closure after the April deadline.