Gold Price Today: Check December 22 Rates For 22 Karat And 24 Karat Gold In Major Cities

22K & 24K Gold Price Today: Gold and silver prices surged in early trade on Monday. Traders noted that Gold Rates in India jumped, with Gold prices in Delhi and other key metros reflecting the latest rise.

Gold prices have surged to unprecedented levels, reflecting a potent mix of global monetary cues, geopolitical tensions and sustained safe-haven demand. Spot gold climbed to a record high of $4,383.73 per ounce on Monday, driven by expectations of US Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026 and heightened investor anxiety amid persistent global uncertainties.

In 2025 alone, gold has staged a remarkable rally of around 67 per cent, underlining its enduring appeal during periods of volatility, tariffs and geopolitical stress. Analysts say the yellow metal has continued to outperform most asset classes as investors seek protection against inflation, currency swings and policy uncertainty.

Why Gold Is Shining Brighter Than Ever

Market experts point out that gold and silver prices extended gains last week before opening the new trading week at fresh lifetime highs in both domestic and international markets. The rally gained momentum after the US Federal Reserve delivered its third interest rate cut of 25 basis points this year.

“Further support came from softer US CPI inflation, which eased to 2.7 per cent year-on-year, strengthening expectations of additional rate cuts next year,” said Rahul Kalantri, Vice President – Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd.

Lower inflation readings have reinforced expectations that borrowing costs may ease further, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like gold.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 22

Gold Rate In Delhi Today



The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 13,543 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,405 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 13,615 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,480 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 13,528 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,400 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 13,528 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,400 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 13,528 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,400 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 13,528 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 12,400 per gram for 22-karat gold.