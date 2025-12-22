LIVE: Silver Price Today (Dec 22) Touches Fresh Highs, Check 1 Gm & 1 Kg Rates In Your City

Silver Prices Today: Silver, which has outperformed gold this year, extended its rally into Monday, climbing to fresh lifetime highs. Analysts, however, cautioned that the metal may pause after delivering a fourth consecutive week of strong gains.

The metal has been riding a high in the recent sessions. Silver prices could see some consolidation in the coming week as investors turn cautious ahead of a slew of key US macroeconomic data, including GDP numbers, analysts said. Thin trading volumes during the year-end holiday period are also expected to cap sharp price moves, even as overall sentiment remains supportive.

Market participants will be closely tracking US housing data, core durable goods figures and consumer confidence readings, which are likely to guide global bullion prices. With the Christmas week approaching, traders expect subdued participation as many market participants stay away due to the long holiday weekend beginning late Wednesday.

Pranav Mer, Vice-President, EBG – Commodity & Currency Research at JM Financial Services Ltd, said some consolidation or correction could emerge amid low volumes. However, he cautioned that price swings may still be sharp due to reduced market participation. Several global markets are expected to witness muted activity in the days ahead as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, he added.

Mer said persistent inflows into global exchange-traded funds and concerns over the unwinding of yen carry trades ahead of an expected Bank of Japan rate hike have supported silver prices. He added that silver has outperformed all other asset classes this year, rising over 130 per cent so far, driven by both market fundamentals and supply-demand dynamics.

However, he urged caution in the near term, warning that a price correction could occur at any time.

Silver Rates Across Major Cities In India On Dec 22

Silver Rate In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stand at Rs 219 per gram and Rs 2,19,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stand at Rs 231 per gram and Rs 2,31,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current silver rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 219 per gram and Rs 2,19,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Mumbai Today

The current silver rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 219 per gram and Rs 2,19,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Pune Today

The current silver rates in Pune stand at Rs 219 per gram and Rs 2,19,000 per kg.

Silver Rate In Kolkata Today

The current silver rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 219 per gram and Rs 2,19,000 per kg.