Adani Group's Big Bengal Plan: Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment, 10,000 Jobs, And A New Hospital

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adani Group pledges ₹1 lakh crore investment in West Bengal.

Proposed ₹4,000-crore healthcare project includes medical college, 2,000 beds.

Investments span ports, power, logistics, data centers, and heritage.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035, with proposed investments spanning ports, power, logistics, roads and data centres, while unveiling a Rs 4,000-crore healthcare project in the state.

Speaking at the Adani Arogya Mandir event in Kolkata, Adani said the proposed medical institution would have 2,000 beds, a medical college and research facilities. The project is expected to generate over 10,000 jobs across West Bengal's healthcare ecosystem.

The investment commitment covers infrastructure and industrial sectors, including port development, power generation, transmission and distribution, roads, bridges, ropeways, green cement and hyperscale data centres.

Adani Arogya Mandir To Have 1,000 Beds For Economically Weaker Sections

Adani said the proposed Adani Arogya Mandir would be developed as a not-for-profit medical institution, with 1,000 of its 2,000 beds reserved for economically weaker sections eligible under state and central health insurance schemes.

The investment of over Rs 4,000 crore will cover the hospital, medical college and research facilities.

According to Adani, the institution is also intended to help build a skilled healthcare workforce in Bengal.

The healthcare announcement formed part of the group's broader investment plans for the state, which Adani said could emerge as a major industrial and logistics centre.

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Ports, Power And Data Centres Among Investment Areas

Outlining the proposed investment programme, Adani said West Bengal's geographical position could help it connect India's industrial heartland and the Northeast with the Bay of Bengal and maritime trade routes extending into Southeast Asia.

He said the state had the potential to develop into an integrated industrial and economic platform, supported by its location, talent and economic opportunities.

The group's proposed investments will cover infrastructure and industrial sectors, with Adani highlighting the links between port infrastructure, logistics, manufacturing, energy and digital services.

"At the Adani Group, infrastructure is at the heart of what we do," he said.

Adani added that infrastructure development could help attract industrial activity and create employment opportunities across the state.

Adani Group To Support Writers' Building Restoration

Alongside its infrastructure and healthcare plans, the group will support initiatives to preserve West Bengal's cultural heritage.

Adani said the group was committed to supporting the restoration of the historic Writers' Building, the revitalisation of Kumartuli Ghat and initiatives to showcase Kolkata's Durga Puja art to a global audience.

He said the state's architecture, art, literature and festivals were integral to its identity and should remain part of its development.

"Progress cannot be measured only in kilometres of roads, megawatts of power or rupees invested," Adani said.

Adani Calls Bengal Group's Second Karmabhoomi

Adani described West Bengal as more than an investment destination for the conglomerate, saying the group wanted to establish a long-term association with the state.

Referring to the group's port in Mundra, Gujarat, which he described as its first 'karmabhoomi' in the west, Adani said he hoped Bengal would become its second in the east.

He said the group wanted to build, serve and establish a lasting presence in the state.

"Bengal will awake, Bengal will progress; Bengal's strength is India's momentum," Adani said.

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