Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndian Arms Giants Eye Russia: Adani Defence, Bharat Forge Explore High-Stakes JVs

Indian Arms Giants Eye Russia: Adani Defence, Bharat Forge Explore High-Stakes JVs

The meetings marked the first visit of India’s defence business leaders to Moscow since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The delegation’s visit had not previously been reported.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least half a dozen executives from leading Indian defence firms, including Adani Defence and Bharat Forge, attended rare meetings in Russia this year to explore potential joint ventures, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The meetings marked the first visit of India’s defence business leaders to Moscow since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The delegation’s visit had not previously been reported. The Indian government is seeking to pivot decades-old defence ties with Russia towards joint weapons development.

Potential Western Technology Implications

Any collaboration with Russia carries potential risks for Indian firms’ plans to jointly develop Western defence equipment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing to position India, one of the world’s largest arms importers, as a global manufacturing hub.

Western diplomats have previously cited India’s extensive defence ties with Russia, approximately 36 per cent of Indian military equipment is of Russian origin, as a key obstacle to the transfer of sensitive military technology.

Context of the Moscow Meetings

The talks were held on the sidelines of a visit by an Indian defence-industrial delegation on October 29-30, led by India’s Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar. The visit aimed to set the stage for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s December 4-5 visit to India.

Spokespeople for the Adani Group and Bharat Forge denied their executives attended the meetings. India’s defence ministry and other cited firms did not respond to requests for comment.

Joint Production Opportunities

Sources said discussions covered the potential manufacturing of spares for Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets, Russian-origin air defence systems, and other weapon systems. Russia reportedly proposed setting up production units in India for equipment that could also be exported back to Moscow.

“Russia has been India’s top arms supplier for decades. During Putin’s visit, the two sides agreed to reorient their partnership towards joint research, co-development, and co-production of advanced defence technology to support India’s self-reliance,” the sources said.

Indian Executives in Attendance

The delegation included representatives from conglomerates, state-owned firms, and startups involved in drones and military AI.

An executive from Bharat Forge, part of Kalyani Group, attended to discuss sourcing or joint development of components for Russian-origin tanks and aircraft, as well as potential helicopter collaborations.

Adani Defence and Aerospace was represented by CEO Ashish Rajvanshi, according to sources. Also present was a representative from the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, an advisory group of more than 500 defence equipment makers, including Tata Sons, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharat Electronics.

Risks of Sanctions

Reuters reported in 2024 that a Bharat Forge subsidiary exported artillery shells to Europe, some of which were diverted to Ukraine, prompting a diplomatic protest from Moscow.

Indian firms remain cautious about pursuing new deals with Russia due to potential secondary sanctions. “While India can offer some protection through diplomatic channels, firms will have to weigh political risks themselves,” said a senior defence official.

Also read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Moscow RUSSIA Adani Defence Bharat Forge
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
Cities
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Trouble Mounts For Storyteller Aniruddhacharya As Top Court Takes Up Complaint Over Controversial Remarks
Business
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing
Cricket
Jasprit Bumrah Breaks New Ground: Joins Elite Club With 100 T20I Wickets
Jasprit Bumrah Breaks New Ground: Joins Elite Club With 100 T20I Wickets
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Three Devotees Killed as Speeding Truck Hits Bus in Sikar, Several Injured
Breaking: Court Orders FIR Against Religious Orator Aniruddhacharya Over Objectionable Remarks on Women
Goa Nightclub Fire: Third Owner Ajay Gupta Arrested, Luthra Brothers Still Absconding
Goa Nightclub Fire: Arpora Nightclub Turns Into Chaos as Massive Fire Erupts, 25 Lives Lost in Tragic Incident
Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget