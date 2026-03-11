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HomeNewsWorldIran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Injured During Early Strikes, Says Israeli Intelligence

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Injured During Early Strikes, Says Israeli Intelligence

Since Mojtaba Khamenei's appointment he has not appeared in public, fuelling speculation about his condition & the stability of Iran’s leadership.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
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Israeli intelligence believes Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, may have been wounded during the opening phase of the ongoing conflict, according to officials familiar with the assessment. Reports suggest the 56-year-old leader sustained injuries during the early stages of recent military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel. The development comes as tensions between Iran, Israel and the US intensify, with the conflict spilling into key regional shipping routes and strategic infrastructure, raising fears of wider instability across the Persian Gulf and broader Middle East.

Leadership Uncertainty In Tehran

Khamenei, 56, assumed the position of Supreme Leader earlier this week following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since his appointment on Monday, Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public, fuelling speculation about his condition and the stability of Iran’s leadership during a rapidly escalating confrontation with Israel and its allies.

Regional Tensions Widen

The conflict widened on Wednesday after Iran launched attacks on commercial vessels across the Persian Gulf and targeted Dubai International Airport. The strikes came as Israeli and American forces continued air operations against Iranian targets.

Two Iranian drones struck near Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs for international travel and the home base of long-haul carrier Emirates. According to the Dubai Media Office, four people were wounded in the incident, though airport operations continued without major disruption.

Iran’s joint military command also announced that it would begin targeting banks and financial institutions across the Middle East. Such threats could place key financial centres at risk, particularly Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which hosts numerous international banks, as well as financial institutions in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Earlier in the day, a projectile struck a Thai cargo vessel, the Mayuree Naree, near the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman, setting the ship ablaze. Oman’s navy rescued 20 crew members, while authorities continue searching for three others reported missing, according to Thailand’s Marine Department.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 09:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Mojtaba Khamenei Iran War
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