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HomeNewsWorldIran Expands Threats Beyond Oil, Warns It Will Target US, Israeli Banking Centres Across West Asia

Iran Expands Threats Beyond Oil, Warns It Will Target US, Israeli Banking Centres Across West Asia

The Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the country’s central military operational command, issued the warning while identifying potential targets.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 04:12 PM (IST)

Iran has warned that it will target “economic and banking centres” linked to the United States and Israel across West Asia following what it described as an attack on an Iranian bank, according to statements carried by state media.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, the country’s central military operational command, issued the warning while identifying potential targets.

“The enemy has given us free rein to target economic centres and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime,” the command said in a statement broadcast by state television.

Warning Issued After Bank Strike In Tehran

The headquarters said the warning followed what it described as an Israeli-American strike on an Iranian banking facility.

State media reported that US and Israeli strikes hit a bank in Tehran overnight, killing an unspecified number of employees.

Iranian media also said staff at a bank in the capital were killed in the airstrikes, prompting the military command’s warning.

“Tehran will hit economic and banking centres linked to the US and Israel in the region,” the spokesperson said, according to the state news agency IRNA.

The spokesperson also warned residents to stay at least 1,000 metres away from banks.

Concerns For Regional Financial Hubs

The threat has raised concerns for financial hubs across the region, particularly Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, which hosts a large number of international banks and financial institutions.

Other potential areas of concern include Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, both home to major regional financial centres.

Military Activity Spreads Across Gulf

The statement came as Iran expanded its military operations across the Persian Gulf.

Iranian drones struck near Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest travel hubs and the base for Emirates airline, wounding four people, though flights continued operating, officials said.

Iran also targeted commercial shipping in the region. A projectile struck a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman, setting it ablaze and forcing most of the crew to abandon the vessel, according to the British military.

Separate incidents involving vessels were also reported near the UAE and elsewhere in the Persian Gulf.

Gulf States Activate Air Defences

Regional air defences were activated as Iranian drones and missiles were launched toward multiple Gulf states.

Kuwait said its air defence systems shot down eight Iranian drones. Saudi Arabia said it intercepted drones heading toward the kingdom’s Shaybah oil field and destroyed ballistic missiles targeting Prince Sultan Air Base, a facility jointly operated by Saudi and US forces.

Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Disrupted

The attacks have effectively halted most cargo traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime corridor through which about a fifth of the world’s oil shipments pass.

Iran has also targeted oil infrastructure in Gulf Arab countries, a move analysts say is aimed at increasing global economic pressure on Washington and Israel to halt their strikes.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
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