Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessFormer RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing

Former RBI Governor Rajan On Trump Tariffs: Pakistan Did The Right Thing

When asked by a moderator whether reducing Russian oil imports was an attempt to appease Trump, Rajan said, “I don’t think Russian oil purchases were ever a central issue.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 11:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian economist and former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said the real reason behind the ceasefire controversy was about who received credit for the de-escalation, and not India’s purchase of Russian oil. “This dispute stems from individuals and diplomatic disagreements over the credit for de-escalating India-Pakistan tensions,” Rajan said at the UBS Center Forum for Economic Dialogue.

India Rejected Trump’s Claim of Credit

Speaking in Zurich, Rajan said the person in the White House had fuelled tensions with India. He said, “Pakistan played it right. The main issue was several personalities, especially one person in the White House. India made several negative comments about Trump’s ceasefire claim, even though Trump himself had taken credit for stopping the India-Pakistan conflict.”

Question Over Russian Oil Purchases

When asked by a moderator whether reducing Russian oil imports was an attempt to appease Trump, Rajan said, “I don’t think Russian oil purchases were ever a central issue. You saw just yesterday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s oil purchases were ignored.”

Pakistan Credited Trump, India Pointed to Military Talks

Rajan said Pakistan publicly credited Trump for preventing the conflict, while India maintained that the ceasefire resulted from direct communication between military leaders. He said Pakistan adopted the correct approach, claiming the outcome was due to President Trump. As a result, India was hit with a 50% per cent tariff, while Pakistan faced a 19 per cent tariff.

Recalling the May 2025 Conflict

Rajan recalled the India-Pakistan conflict in May 2025. According to New Delhi, Pakistani terrorists shot dead 26 civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. India subsequently crossed into Pakistan and destroyed several terrorist hideouts, killing them. Fighting then broke out across the border, with attacks reported from both sides. The situation escalated to the point where the United States intervened. After the ceasefire, Trump called for a worldwide ceasefire, which India rejected.

India–US Ties Under Strain

Rajan said India–US relations deteriorated from August, when the US, under Donald Trump, imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on most goods imported from India. Trump alleged that New Delhi had bought subsidised Russian oil despite US sanctions and “funded the war in Ukraine,” describing the move as a response to what he called a “lopsided” trade relationship with India. Tensions intensified after Trump allies, including Peter Navarro and Stephen Miller, launched personal attacks on the Indian political leadership, with Navarro making racist and sarcastic remarks that further hardened the standoff.

Also read
Published at : 10 Dec 2025 11:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Raghuram Rajan Reserve Bank Of India RBI Pakistan Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan Trump Tariffs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
‘NATO Calls Me Daddy’: Trump Slams ‘Decaying’ Europe, Says Ukraine Should Hold Elections
World
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
VIDEO: Pak Army Spokesperson Slammed For Winking At Journalist During Briefing On Imran Khan | WATCH
Cities
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
Co-Owner In Goa Nightclub Tragedy Arrested As Luthra Brothers Remain Untraceable
India
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
No Relief For Mehul Choksi As Belgium Court Rejects Appeal Against Extradition
Advertisement

Videos

Goa Nightclub Fire: Third Owner Ajay Gupta Arrested, Luthra Brothers Still Absconding
Goa Nightclub Fire: Arpora Nightclub Turns Into Chaos as Massive Fire Erupts, 25 Lives Lost in Tragic Incident
Breaking: NIA Conducts Forest Searches in Anantnag in Delhi Car Blast Investigation
Breaking: NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting to Begin Shortly, PM Modi to Address MPs
Breaking: Sensex Falls Over 500 Points for Second Day, Markets Reeling Under Heavy Selling
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget