New Renault Duster: The Key Difference Between The India And Europe Models

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The new Renault Duster launch is only a few days away but while the prices would be revealed on 17th, here is a crucial aspect of the new Duster which you might not know.

When we look at a car, we always look at the exterior and the interior plus the specs but one of the most important details is the platform on which it is based.

Why the India-Spec Duster Uses a Different Platform

The new Duster for India has a different platform when compared to the European Duster but why?

The European Duster while looking similar has many changes over the India spec Duster.

The platform is different as the India Duster uses RGMP (Renault Group Modular Platform) which has been developed keeping India in mind while the European Duster has been developed with the CMF-B platform.

While both are similar, they are not the same hence the new name and this platform has been developed for markets like ours along with keeping other products in mind.





But why the change?

Simply because the European Duster as the name suggests is made for a different market plus the Duster abroad is more of a no frills basic SUV with less features along with more focus on toughness.

For India, the new platform which the India spec model is based on has more features, different technology and is more flexible.

The India spec Duster for example has Google Built in and the electrical system was developed in order to sync Google which means it will load up your driver profiles along with include Google apps/Maps and more.

This brings in more personalisation.

The other aspect is the platform which is more flexible than the European Duster platform and the RGMP will underpin the Bridger, 7 seater version and more body styles.





Electrification Ready Platform

Unlike the European Duster platform, the India spec Duster's platform is ready for electrification and hybrid plus flex fuel.

Hence, for the Indian market and greater localisation plus for cost effectiveness, the new Duster is different underneath with more tech, flexibility.

In terms of safety, the new Duster structure wise is the same but we expect a 5 star rating as that's what Renault also expects with this car.