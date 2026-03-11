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HomeNewsThai Cargo Ship En Route To Gujarat’s Kandla Port Attacked In The Strait Of Hormuz: Reports

Thai Cargo Ship En Route To Gujarat’s Kandla Port Attacked In The Strait Of Hormuz: Reports

Thailand’s Royal Thai Navy said it is coordinating with international partners to assist the affected vessel and ensure the safety of those on board.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 05:51 PM (IST)

A Thai-flagged cargo vessel was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, damaging the ship and forcing its crew to evacuate, according to Thai media reports. The vessel, identified as Mayuree Naree, was reportedly travelling towards Gujarat’s Kandla Port in India when the incident occurred. A total of 23 crew members were on board at the time of the attack. While the ship sustained damage, the exact nature of the strike remains unclear. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation as regional tensions remain high around the strategic waterway, one of the world’s most critical maritime trade routes.

Rescue Efforts Underway

Thailand’s Royal Thai Navy said it is coordinating with international partners to assist the affected vessel and ensure the safety of those on board. Emergency response measures were initiated soon after the attack was reported.

According to early reports from Thai media, at least 20 crew members have already been rescued from the damaged ship. However, three individuals are believed to remain on board as rescue teams continue efforts to secure the vessel and evacuate the remaining crew.

Officials also indicated that the Mayuree Naree may not have been the only vessel targeted. Reports suggest that at least two ships were struck in the Strait of Hormuz on the same day, raising fresh concerns over security along the vital maritime corridor.

Strategic Route Under Pressure

The Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as one of the most important global shipping passages, carrying a significant share of the world’s oil and cargo shipments between the Middle East and international markets.

Recent developments have heightened fears of disruption in the area. Iran has reportedly maintained a naval presence in the region aimed at restricting the movement of oil tankers, intensifying concerns about the stability of maritime traffic.

The United Nations has warned that any prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could have far-reaching consequences for global trade and energy supplies. With tensions rising across the region, authorities and shipping operators are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of vessels travelling through the strategic waterway.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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