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HomeBusinessStock Markets Crash Over Cautious Sentiments As Sensex Falls Over 1,300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900

Stock Markets Crash Over Cautious Sentiments As Sensex Falls Over 1,300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900

Global markets remain on edge as the intensifying crisis in West Asia continues to influence investor sentiment, energy prices and trading patterns across equities.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
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The Indian markets crashed on Wednesday as the Sensex tumbled more than 1,342 points to settle trade at 76,863.71, while the Nifty fell over 394 points to close at 23,866.85 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were NTPC and Sun Pharmaceuticals and the laggards included stocks like ITC, PowerGrid, TechMahindra, Tata Steel and IndiGo.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 50 fell 1.66 per cent as volatility remained extremely high. Sectorally, the Nifty Auto index fell 3.15 per cent and the Nifty Pharma and the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare indices inched-up 0.41 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session the BSE Sensex rang the opening bell near 78,150, slipping close to 50 points, while the NSE Nifty50 started the day above 24,200, taking a hit of 30 points, around 9:15 AM.

Global Markets

Global markets remain on edge as the intensifying crisis in West Asia continues to influence investor sentiment, energy prices and trading patterns across equities.

Oil Prices Dip; FIIs Sell Equities

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.39 per cent to USD 87.46 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,672.64 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, purchased stocks worth Rs 6,333.26 crore.

Geopolitical Tensions Keep Sentiment Cautious

Although equity markets staged a technical rebound on Tuesday, market participants remain wary amid the deepening crisis in the Middle East.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said the ongoing conflict is beginning to affect global financial markets through higher energy prices, disruptions to key shipping routes and a shift in investor risk appetite.

“From an equity market standpoint, geopolitical disruptions of this nature tend to trigger sharp bouts of volatility as global investors rotate toward safer assets and reduce exposure to risk-sensitive markets,” he added.

Asian Markets Trade Higher

Asian markets traded largely in positive territory on Wednesday.

South Korea’s Kospi rose more than 3 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 2.5 per cent. China’s Shanghai SSE Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were also trading higher.

Global Cues Remain Mixed

Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth, said global market signals remain mixed as investors closely monitor developments in the Middle East and fluctuations in crude oil prices.

On Tuesday, Indian benchmark indices posted strong gains.

The Sensex jumped 639.82 points, or 0.82 per cent, to settle at 78,205.98. The Nifty climbed 233.55 points, or 0.97 per cent, to close at 24,261.60.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian markets perform on Wednesday?

The Sensex tumbled over 1,342 points to settle at 76,863.71, and the Nifty fell over 394 points to close at 23,866.85.

What is influencing global markets currently?

The intensifying crisis in West Asia is influencing investor sentiment, energy prices, and trading patterns across equities.

What was the activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) on Tuesday?

FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 4,672.64 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased stocks worth Rs 6,333.26 crore.

How did Asian markets perform on Wednesday?

Asian markets traded largely in positive territory, with South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 seeing significant gains.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Oil Prices Crude Oil Breaking News Closing Bell Nifty ABP Live
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