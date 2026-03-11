PM Kisan Update: Rs 2000 Installment Coming On March 13, But Not All Farmers Will Get It

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A major update has emerged for millions of farmers across India who have been waiting for the next payment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. The government has now confirmed the release date of the 22nd installment. According to the announcement, the next installment will be transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts on March 13.

The confirmation was shared by the government through the official PM-Kisan account on the social media platform X. The post stated that the upcoming installment under the scheme will be credited directly to eligible farmers' bank accounts on the scheduled date.

PM Kisan 22nd Installment Date Confirmed

Farmers had been waiting for clarity on when the 22nd installment would be released. Earlier reports suggested that the Rs 2000 payment might be credited to farmers' accounts by the end of February. Later, it was also speculated that the amount could be transferred before Holi. The government has now finalised March 13 as the date for the next transfer.

Rs 2000 Paid In Each Installment

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, eligible farmers receive financial assistance of Rs 6000 every year. This amount is not paid in a lump sum but is distributed in three equal installments.

Farmers receive Rs 2000 every four months, resulting in a total of three payments annually. The funds are transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts to ensure that beneficiaries receive the assistance without any complications.

Some Farmers May Not Receive The Payment

Despite the upcoming release, some farmers may not receive the Rs 2000 payment on March 13. Similar situations have occurred in the past when installments were withheld due to incomplete documents or other verification issues.

During earlier reviews of the scheme, the government conducted checks and removed more than 30 lakh names from the beneficiary list. As a result, several farmers did not receive the 21st installment as well.

How To Check PM Kisan Status Online

Farmers can check the status of their installment through the official PM-Kisan website. On the website, they need to select the "Know Your Status" option.

After clicking on it, farmers must enter their registration number and fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen. An OTP will then be sent to their registered mobile number. Once the OTP is entered, complete account details and payment status will appear on the screen.

How To Check Name In Beneficiary List

Farmers who want to confirm whether their name is included in the beneficiary list can also check this online.

They need to visit the PM-Kisan portal and click on the "Beneficiary List" option. After that, they must select their state, district, sub-district, block and village. Once these details are entered, the full list for the selected village will appear, allowing farmers to check their name easily.

When The Scheme Was Launched

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was launched on February 24, 2019. The objective of the scheme is to provide financial support to small and medium farmers so they can meet agricultural needs and related expenses.

Since the launch of the scheme, the government has already transferred 21 installments to farmers. The 22nd installment is now set to be released, which millions of farmers across the country have been waiting for.