8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employee Alert! No Salary Hike Likely For These Employees- Check Now

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to impact over one crore central government employees and pensioners by revising the salaries, pensions, and allowances of eligible beneficiaries.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is being considered effective from January 1, 2026. However, over one crore central government employees and pensioners will continue under the 7th Pay Commission framework until the new structure is approved and officially notified. As expectations rise around salary hikes, pension revision, allowances, and the fitment factor, attention is now shifting to the rollout timeline and eligibility.

The government approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) in October. However, it may take the commission up to 18 months to submit its recommendations. The revised salary structure will be based on these recommendations.

Who All Will Benefit from The 8th Pay Commission?

While the new pay commission is expected to impact a large section of central government employees, certain categories may remain outside its scope. 

Private sector employees will not be covered under the 8th Pay Commission, as its recommendations apply only to central government employees. Contract-based and temporary staff who do not fall under the Central Civil Services rules may not receive direct benefits. State government employees will also not automatically benefit unless their respective state governments choose to adopt the 8th Pay Commission recommendations. 

Similarly, employees working in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are generally not included because PSUs follow separate pay structures, unless they independently decide to implement CPC recommendations. Employees of autonomous bodies will benefit only if their organisations follow the central government pay rules.

It is also important to note that central government pensioners usually benefit from pay commission revisions, though final eligibility will depend on the rules mentioned in the official government notification.

Across India, there are around 50.14 lakh central government employees and nearly 69 lakh pensioners awaiting the benefits expected under the 8th Pay Commission. Once approved, the government will also arrange the required budget allocation, as the financial impact is expected to be significant.

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the 8th Central Pay Commission expected to be effective?

The 8th Central Pay Commission is being considered effective from January 1, 2026. Until then, the 7th Pay Commission framework will remain in place.

Who will not benefit from the 8th Pay Commission?

Private sector employees, contract or temporary staff not under Central Civil Services rules, and state government employees will not automatically benefit.

Will PSU employees be covered by the 8th Pay Commission?

Generally, PSU employees are not included as PSUs have separate pay structures. They would only benefit if they independently decide to implement CPC recommendations.

How many central government employees and pensioners are awaiting the 8th Pay Commission benefits?

Approximately 50.14 lakh central government employees and nearly 69 lakh pensioners are awaiting the benefits from the 8th Pay Commission.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
8th Pay Commission
Embed widget