The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is being considered effective from January 1, 2026. However, over one crore central government employees and pensioners will continue under the 7th Pay Commission framework until the new structure is approved and officially notified. As expectations rise around salary hikes, pension revision, allowances, and the fitment factor, attention is now shifting to the rollout timeline and eligibility.

The government approved the Terms of Reference (ToR) in October. However, it may take the commission up to 18 months to submit its recommendations. The revised salary structure will be based on these recommendations.

Who All Will Benefit from The 8th Pay Commission?

While the new pay commission is expected to impact a large section of central government employees, certain categories may remain outside its scope.

Private sector employees will not be covered under the 8th Pay Commission, as its recommendations apply only to central government employees. Contract-based and temporary staff who do not fall under the Central Civil Services rules may not receive direct benefits. State government employees will also not automatically benefit unless their respective state governments choose to adopt the 8th Pay Commission recommendations.

Similarly, employees working in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are generally not included because PSUs follow separate pay structures, unless they independently decide to implement CPC recommendations. Employees of autonomous bodies will benefit only if their organisations follow the central government pay rules.

It is also important to note that central government pensioners usually benefit from pay commission revisions, though final eligibility will depend on the rules mentioned in the official government notification.

Across India, there are around 50.14 lakh central government employees and nearly 69 lakh pensioners awaiting the benefits expected under the 8th Pay Commission. Once approved, the government will also arrange the required budget allocation, as the financial impact is expected to be significant.