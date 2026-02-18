Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
8th Pay Commission: Click At Your Own Risk! Fake Salary Hike Links Bait Govt Employees

8th Pay Commission: Click At Your Own Risk! Fake Salary Hike Links Bait Govt Employees

According to an alert shared on X, scammers are sending WhatsApp messages claiming to offer an estimated revised salary calculation under the 8th Pay Commission.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A new cyber scam targeting central government employees is circulating, with fraudsters promising early access to salary revisions under the upcoming 8th Pay Commission, The Economic Times reported. Authorities have issued a public warning after multiple employees flagged suspicious WhatsApp messages linked to the pay revision exercise.

Malicious APK Disguised As Salary Calculator

According to an alert shared on X, scammers are sending WhatsApp messages claiming to offer an estimated revised salary calculation under the 8th Pay Commission. Recipients are prompted to click on a link and download an APK file.

While the file appears to be a salary calculator, it is, in fact, malicious software. Once installed, the APK grants fraudsters remote access to the user’s mobile device, enabling them to extract sensitive data and carry out unauthorised bank transactions.

Why The Scam Is Effective

The 8th Pay Commission impacts more than one crore central government employees and pensioners, influencing salaries, pensions and overall financial security. Fraudsters are exploiting the heightened interest around the revision to lower vigilance.

Officials caution that victims may not immediately realise their devices have been compromised. By the time suspicious activity is detected, funds may already have been withdrawn from linked accounts.

Safety Advisory Issued

Authorities have urged employees to exercise caution. They emphasised that the government does not distribute APK files through WhatsApp or other messaging platforms.

Employees have been advised not to download applications or files from unknown or unverified sources and to refrain from clicking on suspicious links, even if messages appear official. For updates related to salary and pensions, only official government websites should be accessed.

Official Website Launched

The government has launched the official website of the 8th Pay Commission to disseminate accurate information and seek feedback. The commission has invited suggestions on pay, allowances and service conditions from ministries, departments, state governments, employees, pensioners, researchers and other stakeholders.

Officials reiterated that accessing the official website is the safest way to remain informed and avoid online fraud.

Exercise Caution Online

Cyber experts note that scams are increasingly sophisticated and tailored. Messages promising financial gains or urgent updates are often designed to prompt immediate action.

Employees are advised to pause and verify before clicking unknown links, as a brief moment of caution could prevent significant financial loss.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new cyber scam targeting central government employees?

Scammers are sending WhatsApp messages promising early access to salary revisions under the 8th Pay Commission. They trick employees into downloading a malicious APK file disguised as a salary calculator.

How does the scam work once an APK file is downloaded?

The malicious APK grants fraudsters remote access to the user's mobile device. This allows them to steal sensitive data and conduct unauthorized bank transactions.

Why is this scam effective?

The scam exploits the high interest and financial importance of the 8th Pay Commission for over a crore central government employees and pensioners.

What safety measures should employees take?

Do not download files from unknown sources or click suspicious links, especially on WhatsApp. Always verify information through official government websites for salary and pension updates.

Where can employees find official information about the 8th Pay Commission?

The government has launched an official website for the 8th Pay Commission. Accessing this official site is the safest way to get accurate information and avoid online fraud.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Government Employees 8th Pay Commission Fake Salary Hike Links
Embed widget