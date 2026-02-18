8th Pay Commission: Click At Your Own Risk! Fake Salary Hike Links Bait Govt Employees

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A new cyber scam targeting central government employees is circulating, with fraudsters promising early access to salary revisions under the upcoming 8th Pay Commission, The Economic Times reported. Authorities have issued a public warning after multiple employees flagged suspicious WhatsApp messages linked to the pay revision exercise.

Malicious APK Disguised As Salary Calculator

According to an alert shared on X, scammers are sending WhatsApp messages claiming to offer an estimated revised salary calculation under the 8th Pay Commission. Recipients are prompted to click on a link and download an APK file.

While the file appears to be a salary calculator, it is, in fact, malicious software. Once installed, the APK grants fraudsters remote access to the user’s mobile device, enabling them to extract sensitive data and carry out unauthorised bank transactions.

Why The Scam Is Effective

The 8th Pay Commission impacts more than one crore central government employees and pensioners, influencing salaries, pensions and overall financial security. Fraudsters are exploiting the heightened interest around the revision to lower vigilance.

Officials caution that victims may not immediately realise their devices have been compromised. By the time suspicious activity is detected, funds may already have been withdrawn from linked accounts.

Safety Advisory Issued

Authorities have urged employees to exercise caution. They emphasised that the government does not distribute APK files through WhatsApp or other messaging platforms.

Employees have been advised not to download applications or files from unknown or unverified sources and to refrain from clicking on suspicious links, even if messages appear official. For updates related to salary and pensions, only official government websites should be accessed.

Official Website Launched

The government has launched the official website of the 8th Pay Commission to disseminate accurate information and seek feedback. The commission has invited suggestions on pay, allowances and service conditions from ministries, departments, state governments, employees, pensioners, researchers and other stakeholders.

Officials reiterated that accessing the official website is the safest way to remain informed and avoid online fraud.

Exercise Caution Online

Cyber experts note that scams are increasingly sophisticated and tailored. Messages promising financial gains or urgent updates are often designed to prompt immediate action.

Employees are advised to pause and verify before clicking unknown links, as a brief moment of caution could prevent significant financial loss.