8th Pay Commission: Scam Alert Over Online Pay Calculators Putting Employees' Money At Risk

8th Pay Commission: Scam Alert Over Online Pay Calculators Putting Employees’ Money At Risk

According to the alert, several unofficial websites and social media posts are claiming to offer accurate salary projections under the 8th Pay Commission.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 08:22 PM (IST)

The Indian government has issued a warning against online scams linked to the proposed 8th Pay Commission, after fraudulent “salary calculator” tools began circulating on social media and messaging platforms. Authorities have cautioned central government employees and pensioners not to click on suspicious links claiming to provide revised pay calculations. The advisory follows reports that cybercriminals are exploiting public interest in the upcoming pay revision to harvest personal and financial data through fake websites and phishing campaigns.

Fake Salary Calculators Circulating

According to the alert, several unofficial websites and social media posts are claiming to offer accurate salary projections under the 8th Pay Commission. These links typically prompt users to enter personal details such as employee ID numbers, bank information, mobile numbers or login credentials.

Cyber security agencies have warned that such platforms are fraudulent and are not affiliated with any government department. The widely followed government cyber safety handle “Cyber Dost” has urged users to avoid clicking on unverified links and to rely solely on official government notifications for updates regarding pay revisions.

Officials have clarified that no authorised online calculator has been launched by the government at this stage.

Advisory To Government Employees

The warning is particularly aimed at central government employees and pensioners, who are most likely to be targeted by these scams. Authorities have stressed that the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations are yet to be formally notified, and any claims of ready-made salary structures or revised pay slips should be treated with suspicion.

Cyber experts have advised individuals to verify information through official portals, avoid sharing sensitive personal data online, and report suspicious links to cybercrime authorities.

The government has reiterated that all authentic announcements regarding the 8th Pay Commission will be made through official channels, including ministry websites and recognised press releases.

With digital fraud on the rise, officials have emphasised the importance of public awareness and caution, urging employees not to fall prey to misleading claims that promise quick access to salary revisions or financial benefits.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
