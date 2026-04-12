Kia Carens Clavis EV Long-Term Range Test And Review

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Clavis EV offers effortless city driving with instant power, quiet ride.

Real-world range of 350-370km, sufficient for weekly city commutes.

Minimalist, quality cabin with excellent storage and practical seating.

Expensive, but appealing three-row MPV with strong performance.

The more you drive EVs, the more you like how easy they are for city use plus how convenient. Mostly due to the silence and the instant power which sort of spoils you.

We had the Clavis EV for a month and the car was effortless for the daily commute while also being very practical. The Clavis EV has fewer variants than the ICE while we had the 51.4kWh NMC battery pack version with us. The range on offer is 490km but as always the real world figure is different.





The real world figure we got was 350-370km—decent but more would have been nice. We set the regen to the highest level but drove with the aircon on/music system plus even the cooled seats. The range was decent overall though and required a single charge a week with our short commute.





Where the car came in handy is in the driving experience. It is quick, smooth and easy to drive while you do not feel the length or the size with its light steering or even the maneuverability. Speaking of which, I was a bit puzzled at first on how to start the Clavis EV while later realising the stalk-like start/stop button was hidden.

Cabin, Comfort And Practicality

The cabin is minimalist but quality beats other three row cars and feels plush. Storage too is excellent and the cabin feels airy. Other highlights include the useful 360 degree camera and the nice audio system.

The rear seats are plush too and offer ample space while none of the 'knees up' position we have to deal with other EVs. That said, the air purifier placement cuts into the space at the second row and we don't get the ventilated seats offered on the Syros.

Space, Ride And Overall Appeal

The access to the third row is easy with being powered and the third row is actually the most useful amongst rivals. All in all the Clavis EV feels like a proper MPV with high quality interiors while it is useful to drive in the city too while not looking boring as well with details like those futuristic wheels.

Power is abundant and it feels light while with a full load of passengers, the ground clearance isn't an issue but the ride is a bit firm. While at Rs 24 lakh plus, the Clavis EV is expensive but gets you a proper three row MPV which is quick plus effortless while appealing enough to possibly take it over the petrol version.

What we like — Looks, quality, space, performance

What we don't like — expensive, range isn't huge