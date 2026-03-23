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HomeAutoRenault Duster Returns: Does The New One Match The Original?

Renault Duster Returns: Does The New One Match The Original?

The original Duster was the first compact SUV and in 2012 became an instant hit with its reliable diesel engine plus it's tough driving manners.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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The Duster saved Renault back in 2012 and the new one pretty much has the same job to do. With lack of new launches and increasing competition, Renault needed to do something and it has done so with an army of new products coming soon starting with the new Duster. Renault has invested heavily with a new platform underpinning the Duster and future cars plus more tech as well.

Hence, a lot is riding on the shoulders of the new Duster which starts the rebirth of the brand. The original Duster was the first compact SUV and in 2012 became an instant hit with its reliable diesel engine plus it's tough driving manners. It was a dependable workhorse which won a lot of buyers which explains why many hold onto their cars.

The new Duster has to do that today but not with a diesel as there isn't that available anymore as instead it gets a strong hybrid with high fuel efficiency plus two turbo petrols.


Renault Duster Returns: Does The New One Match The Original?

Design and Interior Evolution

Compared to the original Duster, the new one looks huge, wider and has more presence but some details do mark a similarity in terms of the shoulders plus the high bonnet. What ties them together is a tougher look and a more lifestyle element in the design plus a simplicity.

The interiors are completely on a different level though as the old Duster was basic on the inside. The new one has more technology, twin screens and a raft of new features including a panoramic sunroof plus even a powered tailgate release. The old Duster isn't near all of this and did not have this interior quality as well.


Renault Duster Returns: Does The New One Match The Original?

Driving Experience and Character

The driving experience has also changed with no more of a diesel clatter or the famous kickback of the old Duster steering. The new Duster has a lighter steering, a smoother turbo petrol and feels much more plush as you would expect.

Yes, some of the raw and analogue feel has been left out in the new Duster but it is a much better road car now. However, thankfully, the basic character has been retained with the same tough suspension and the ability to flatten road surfaces with ease.

The original Duster was very capable and had excellent ride quality while the new one continues that with more agile handling being added into that as well. That said, unlike the older Duster which had AWD, the new Duster does not get that which might disappoint enthusiasts but in the future this can be added to the range with this flexible platform.

Overall, the new Duster is a more modern evolution of the popular old model which single handedly built Renault India's fortunes. The new one has to do that and from what we see, it certainly justifies the Duster badge with its looks, driving experience and the toughness which it brings.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main role of the new Duster for Renault?

The new Duster is expected to revitalize Renault's brand, similar to how the original model did in 2012. It's launching an army of new products for the company.

How does the exterior design of the new Duster compare to the original?

The new Duster appears larger and wider, with more presence. It retains some design cues like the shoulders and high bonnet, aiming for a tougher, lifestyle-oriented look.

What are the key interior upgrades in the new Duster?

The new Duster's interior is significantly more advanced, featuring twin screens, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate release. This is a major step up from the basic interior of the old model.

What engine options are available for the new Duster, and how do they differ from the old one?

The new Duster offers a strong hybrid and two turbo petrol engines, replacing the diesel option of the original. It provides high fuel efficiency and a smoother driving experience.

Has the driving experience of the Duster changed?

Yes, the new Duster offers a lighter steering and a smoother ride, feeling more plush. While some raw feel is lost, it's a better road car with retained tough suspension and ride quality.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
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Renault Duster Renault Duster New Vs Old
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