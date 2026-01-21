Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoVinFast VF 6, VF 7 Secure 5-Star Rating Under Bharat NCAP: All You Need To Know

VinFast VF 6, VF 7 Secure 5-Star Rating Under Bharat NCAP: All You Need To Know

Bharat NCAP test results have placed VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 in the top safety bracket, after both electric SUVs cleared frontal, side and pole impact tests with high occupant protection scores.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

VinFast’s VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs have received five-star safety ratings under India’s Bharat New Car Assessment Programme, according to results released on January 21. The certification places both models among vehicles that meet the highest safety benchmarks currently assessed under the government-backed programme.

Bharat NCAP evaluates vehicles sold in India across multiple crash test scenarios and assigns ratings based on adult and child occupant protection. The programme follows testing protocols aligned with international safety assessment frameworks.

Detailed Scores Across Occupant Protection Categories

As per the official assessment, the VinFast VF 6 scored 27.13 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection and 44.41 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection. The VinFast VF 7 recorded 28.54 points for Adult Occupant Protection and 45.25 points for Child Occupant Protection.

In frontal impact tests, protection for the head, neck and upper legs of both the driver and front passenger in both models achieved the maximum score of 4.000 points. Side impact tests also resulted in full scores, with adult occupant protection marked at 16.000 out of 16.000 and child occupant protection at 8.000 out of 8.000.

Pole Side Impact & Test Benchmarks

The pole side impact test, which measures head injury risk in severe collisions, recorded values of 109 for the VF 6 and 131 for the VF 7. Both figures were well below the Bharat NCAP critical threshold of 700, indicating compliance with prescribed safety limits.

Bharat NCAP, introduced by the Government of India, awards ratings ranging from three to five stars. A five-star rating signifies that a vehicle has met the highest safety standards under the current evaluation criteria for the Indian market.

VinFast has previously received safety recognition in other regions. The VF 8, another model from the manufacturer, secured a five-star rating under ASEAN NCAP and received multiple safety-related awards in 2024.

Vinfast's India Plans

Commenting on the results, Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said, “The 5-star safety ratings awarded to VF 6 and VF 7 by Bharat NCAP mark an important milestone, underscoring the quality and high safety standards of VinFast’s electric vehicles in India, one of the world’s largest automotive markets.

"These results show that VinFast EVs are built on a robust engineering foundation and meet stringent safety assessment requirements," Ghosh added, "We remain committed to continued investment in product improvement, delivering electric vehicles that are not only environmentally friendly and technologically advanced, but also provide customers with confidence and peace of mind throughout the journey toward electrified mobility.”

The VF 6 and VF 7 are assembled at VinFast’s manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Both models are built on an electric vehicle platform rated five stars under Bharat NCAP and are equipped with seven airbags. Depending on the variant, features include advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot detection.

The two SUVs form part of VinFast’s broader electric vehicle strategy in India, which includes local manufacturing, retail operations, charging infrastructure and aftersales support.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What safety ratings did the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 receive in India?

Both the VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs received five-star safety ratings under India's Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP).

How does Bharat NCAP assess vehicle safety?

Bharat NCAP evaluates vehicles sold in India through various crash test scenarios, assigning ratings based on adult and child occupant protection according to international safety assessment frameworks.

What were the specific scores for the VF 6 and VF 7 in the Bharat NCAP tests?

The VF 6 scored 27.13/32 for Adult Occupant Protection and 44.41/49 for Child Occupant Protection. The VF 7 scored 28.54/32 and 45.25/49 respectively.

What does a five-star rating from Bharat NCAP signify?

A five-star rating from Bharat NCAP indicates that a vehicle meets the highest safety standards currently assessed under the government-backed program for the Indian market.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Auto Vinfast
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
Trump’s Air Force One Returns To Washington After In-Flight Technical Issue
India
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
India To Withdraw Families Of Diplomats From Bangladesh
World
Will US Impose 500% Tariff On India? Treasury Secy Reveals Big Move Against Russian Oil Buyers
Will US Impose 500% Tariff On India? Treasury Secy Reveals Big Move Against Russian Oil Buyers
World
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Sunita Williams Retires From NASA After Record-Breaking Spaceflight Career
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Toxic Water Kills 25 Sheep in Greater Noida, Dozens Critical
Breaking News: BJP’s New National President Pays Tribute to Party Workers and Leadership
Breaking News: Nitish Naveen’s Appointment Marks New Era for India’s Largest Political Party
Exclusive: BJP Gets Youngest President in Nitish Naveen, Party Workers Celebrate
Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes Nitish Naveen as Youngest BJP National President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Tushar Banerjee
Tushar BanerjeeVice President and Digital Editor
OPINION | The Boss And The Karyakarta: Nitin Nabin's Daunting Mandate
Opinion
Embed widget