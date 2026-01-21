VinFast VF 6, VF 7 Secure 5-Star Rating Under Bharat NCAP: All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





VinFast’s VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs have received five-star safety ratings under India’s Bharat New Car Assessment Programme, according to results released on January 21. The certification places both models among vehicles that meet the highest safety benchmarks currently assessed under the government-backed programme.

Bharat NCAP evaluates vehicles sold in India across multiple crash test scenarios and assigns ratings based on adult and child occupant protection. The programme follows testing protocols aligned with international safety assessment frameworks.

Detailed Scores Across Occupant Protection Categories

As per the official assessment, the VinFast VF 6 scored 27.13 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection and 44.41 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection. The VinFast VF 7 recorded 28.54 points for Adult Occupant Protection and 45.25 points for Child Occupant Protection.

In frontal impact tests, protection for the head, neck and upper legs of both the driver and front passenger in both models achieved the maximum score of 4.000 points. Side impact tests also resulted in full scores, with adult occupant protection marked at 16.000 out of 16.000 and child occupant protection at 8.000 out of 8.000.

Pole Side Impact & Test Benchmarks

The pole side impact test, which measures head injury risk in severe collisions, recorded values of 109 for the VF 6 and 131 for the VF 7. Both figures were well below the Bharat NCAP critical threshold of 700, indicating compliance with prescribed safety limits.

Bharat NCAP, introduced by the Government of India, awards ratings ranging from three to five stars. A five-star rating signifies that a vehicle has met the highest safety standards under the current evaluation criteria for the Indian market.

VinFast has previously received safety recognition in other regions. The VF 8, another model from the manufacturer, secured a five-star rating under ASEAN NCAP and received multiple safety-related awards in 2024.

Vinfast's India Plans

Commenting on the results, Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said, “The 5-star safety ratings awarded to VF 6 and VF 7 by Bharat NCAP mark an important milestone, underscoring the quality and high safety standards of VinFast’s electric vehicles in India, one of the world’s largest automotive markets.

"These results show that VinFast EVs are built on a robust engineering foundation and meet stringent safety assessment requirements," Ghosh added, "We remain committed to continued investment in product improvement, delivering electric vehicles that are not only environmentally friendly and technologically advanced, but also provide customers with confidence and peace of mind throughout the journey toward electrified mobility.”

The VF 6 and VF 7 are assembled at VinFast’s manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Both models are built on an electric vehicle platform rated five stars under Bharat NCAP and are equipped with seven airbags. Depending on the variant, features include advanced driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and blind spot detection.

The two SUVs form part of VinFast’s broader electric vehicle strategy in India, which includes local manufacturing, retail operations, charging infrastructure and aftersales support.