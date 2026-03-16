New Renault Duster: Features, Engines, And Price Expectations Before India Launch Tomorrow

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Renault will launch its new Duster finally tomorrow after unveiling it some time back. The Duster is the first of the new products for India and is a hugely important car for Renault.

Engines and Powertrain

The new Duster will come with two turbo petrol engines and one strong hybrid. We expect pricing for the two turbo petrols to come tomorrow and not the strong hybrid as the strong hybrid will be available later during the festive season.

The Duster range will begin with a 1.0l turbo petrol with a manual gearbox and the 1.3l turbo petrol will come with an automatic dual clutch as well.





Platform, Features and Technology

The new Duster is based on a new platform for India and comes with lots of in built technology including a tie up with Google. The new Duster will also get features like a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, ADAS and a lot more.





Dimensions and Expected Pricing

With high localisation we expect aggressive pricing for the Duster when it launches tomorrow. The Duster has a length of 4343mm and has a wheelbase of 2657mm.

Unlike the first generation Duster the new one will launch without a diesel engine or an AWD variant.





The new Duster could have a sub Rs 10 lakh price as an aggressive starting price while the top end models would be expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh plus. More details would be revealed tomorrow at the launch of the car. Stay tuned for more.