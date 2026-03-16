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HomeAutoNew Renault Duster: Features, Engines, And Price Expectations Before India Launch Tomorrow

New Renault Duster: Features, Engines, And Price Expectations Before India Launch Tomorrow

We expect pricing for the two turbo petrols to come tomorrow and not the strong hybrid as the strong hybrid will be available later during the festive season.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Renault will launch its new Duster finally tomorrow after unveiling it some time back. The Duster is the first of the new products for India and is a hugely important car for Renault.

Engines and Powertrain

The new Duster will come with two turbo petrol engines and one strong hybrid. We expect pricing for the two turbo petrols to come tomorrow and not the strong hybrid as the strong hybrid will be available later during the festive season.

The Duster range will begin with a 1.0l turbo petrol with a manual gearbox and the 1.3l turbo petrol will come with an automatic dual clutch as well.


New Renault Duster: Features, Engines, And Price Expectations Before India Launch Tomorrow

Platform, Features and Technology

The new Duster is based on a new platform for India and comes with lots of in built technology including a tie up with Google. The new Duster will also get features like a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, ADAS and a lot more.


New Renault Duster: Features, Engines, And Price Expectations Before India Launch Tomorrow

Dimensions and Expected Pricing

With high localisation we expect aggressive pricing for the Duster when it launches tomorrow. The Duster has a length of 4343mm and has a wheelbase of 2657mm.

Unlike the first generation Duster the new one will launch without a diesel engine or an AWD variant.


New Renault Duster: Features, Engines, And Price Expectations Before India Launch Tomorrow

The new Duster could have a sub Rs 10 lakh price as an aggressive starting price while the top end models would be expected to be priced around Rs 20 lakh plus. More details would be revealed tomorrow at the launch of the car. Stay tuned for more.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What engine options will the new Renault Duster offer?

The new Duster will come with two turbo petrol engines: a 1.0L with a manual gearbox and a 1.3L with a dual-clutch automatic. A strong hybrid version will be available later.

When will the Renault Duster be launched in India?

The new Renault Duster is launching tomorrow in India.

What new features will the Renault Duster have?

The new Duster will include features like a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate, and ADAS. It also has integrated technology through a partnership with Google.

What is the expected price range for the new Duster?

With high localization, aggressive pricing is expected. The starting price could be sub Rs 10 lakh, with top-end models around Rs 20 lakh plus.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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SUV Renault Renault Duster Automobile News
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