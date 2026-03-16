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HomeSportsIPLChinnaswamy Stadium Gets IPL 2026 Green Light, RCB Set For Bengaluru Home Games

Chinnaswamy Stadium Gets IPL 2026 Green Light, RCB Set For Bengaluru Home Games

Karnataka government approves IPL 2026 matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, clearing the way for RCB to host games after months of uncertainty.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026 RCB At M. Chinnaswamy Stadium: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have received official approval from the Government of Karnataka to stage matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The decision ends months of uncertainty surrounding the venue after the stampede that followed RCB’s maiden IPL title celebrations earlier this year. The upcoming edition of the coveted tournament is set to kick-off in a few weeks with the defending champions taking field at this venue.

RCB Given Green Signal After Key Review Meeting

The approval came following a meeting chaired by Karnataka Home, Minister G. Parameshwar. The discussion included members of an Expert Committee set up by the state government, along with representatives from KSCA, RCB and their event management partner DNA Networks.

During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented a detailed report evaluating the venue’s readiness to host the tournament and outlining the safety and compliance measures that had been put in place at the stadium.

"During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium," KSCA's official spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya informed in a statement.

"Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Hon’ble Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," he further added.

IPL 2026 Opener Set For Bengaluru

Following the announcement, the KSCA expressed appreciation for the support received from the state government and the officials involved in assessing the stadium’s preparedness.

"The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) places on record its sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Home Minister, Dr. G. Parameshwar, for his leadership, guidance and support in facilitating this approval,"

With that, Bengaluru is now all set to host the opening match of IPL 2026. Defending champions, RCB, will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when the tournament kicks off on March 28.

In addition to the opening game, the Chinnaswamy Stadium is also expected to stage the much-anticipated RCB Unboxing event as well as the opening ceremony of the 19th edition of the IPL.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium host IPL 2026 matches?

Yes, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has received official approval from the Government of Karnataka to stage IPL 2026 matches.

When does IPL 2026 kick off?

The IPL 2026 tournament kicks off on March 28 with the defending champions, RCB, playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What events will take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium besides matches?

The stadium will also host the RCB Unboxing event and the opening ceremony for the 19th edition of the IPL.

Who chaired the meeting that approved the stadium's use?

The meeting was chaired by Karnataka Home Minister, G. Parameshwar, with members of an Expert Committee and representatives from KSCA and RCB.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
KSCA SRH RCB IPL Chinnaswamy Stadium
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