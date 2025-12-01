Electric MPV Battle Heats Up As Vinfast Unveils Limo Green To Rival Carens EV

Vinfast had started their innings with the VF7 and the VF6 while now the Vietnamese carmaker is charting its next course with an MPV. The first launch of 2026 will be an electric MPV called Limo Green. The Limo Green would be a rival to the likes of the Kia Carens EV.

The Limo Green would be coming at the start of next year and will come with a 60.13kWh battery pack with 450km claimed range. The MPV also has a front axle electric motor which develops 201hp and 280Nm of torque.

Design, Dimensions and Interior

This MPV looks good and has the typical Vinfast design language but with a mix of SUV as well as an MPV silhouette. The Limo Green has a length of 4,740mm and a wheelbase of 2,840mm. This MPV is bigger than others and its size will be an advantage.

The interiors are minimalist and have the typical V focus while it also has a touchscreen focussed cabin. There is an all black look while the cabin could be changed for the Indian market too. The Limo Green is a 7 seater and has ample space.





India Launch and Market Role

This is a crucial new launch for India and will be the third launch for Vinfast in India. It looks like a desirable MPV overall and should be a big success if priced well plus it will be used for fleet services too with electric ride hailing service GSM.

This new car would be made in India as well for keeping competitive costs. We expect a launch by January or February next year.