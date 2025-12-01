Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoElectric MPV Battle Heats Up As Vinfast Unveils Limo Green To Rival Carens EV

Electric MPV Battle Heats Up As Vinfast Unveils Limo Green To Rival Carens EV

The Limo Green would be coming at the start of next year and will come with a 60.13kWh battery pack with 450km claimed range.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Vinfast had started their innings with the VF7 and the VF6 while now the Vietnamese carmaker is charting its next course with an MPV. The first launch of 2026 will be an electric MPV called Limo Green. The Limo Green would be a rival to the likes of the Kia Carens EV.

The Limo Green would be coming at the start of next year and will come with a 60.13kWh battery pack with 450km claimed range. The MPV also has a front axle electric motor which develops 201hp and 280Nm of torque.

Design, Dimensions and Interior

This MPV looks good and has the typical Vinfast design language but with a mix of SUV as well as an MPV silhouette. The Limo Green has a length of 4,740mm and a wheelbase of 2,840mm. This MPV is bigger than others and its size will be an advantage.

The interiors are minimalist and have the typical V focus while it also has a touchscreen focussed cabin. There is an all black look while the cabin could be changed for the Indian market too. The Limo Green is a 7 seater and has ample space.


Electric MPV Battle Heats Up As Vinfast Unveils Limo Green To Rival Carens EV

India Launch and Market Role

This is a crucial new launch for India and will be the third launch for Vinfast in India. It looks like a desirable MPV overall and should be a big success if priced well plus it will be used for fleet services too with electric ride hailing service GSM.

This new car would be made in India as well for keeping competitive costs. We expect a launch by January or February next year.

Also read
Published at : 01 Dec 2025 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Carens Vinfast Kia Caren
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
‘Drama Is Not Allowing Debate’: Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At PM Modi Over Winter Session Remarks
Technology
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It
World
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
‘Psychological Torture’: Imran Khan’s Sons Demand Evidence He Is Alive
World
Over 1,000 Dead As Twin Storms Hit Southeast Asia; Photos Reveal Scale Of Ruin
Over 1,000 Dead As Twin Storms Hit Southeast Asia; Photos Reveal Scale Of Ruin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos in Parliament as Ministers Table Key Bills Amid Heavy Opposition Protests
Breaking: PM Praises Vice President’s Lifelong Service, Calls Him Inspiration for Nation
Breaking: India Shines as Women’s Blind Cricket & Kabaddi Teams Win Historic World Titles
Winter Session: INDIA Bloc Meets, Opposition Corners Govt Over SIR Row
Winter Session: Opposition blocks House over SIR debate, raises BLO death concerns
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
Obesity, Sugar, & Screens: Is India Speeding Toward A Preventable Blindness Epidemic?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget