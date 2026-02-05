Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoToyota Vellfire Watch Out: Mercedes-Benz To Launch New V-Class Soon

Toyota Vellfire Watch Out: Mercedes-Benz To Launch New V-Class Soon

We have seen how the Toyota Vellfire and the Lexus LM have been popular in India despite their high price tags and the simple reason is the increasing demand for these luxury chauffeur driven MPVs.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The luxury mobility space is changing and these days the demand for large luxury MPVs is growing. We have seen how the Toyota Vellfire and the Lexus LM have been popular in India despite their high price tags and the simple reason for that is the increasing demand for these luxury chauffeur driven MPVs. The advantage of these cars over traditional luxury sedans or SUVs is the fact that there is more space at the back and there are more features. These are for the chauffeur driven owners only.

Mercedes-Benz Enters the Fray

Mercedes-Benz now wants a slice of that action with the new V-Class as it plans to bring it in March this year on the 3rd. The V-Class is a large luxury van and is basically like a suite on wheels. This is the new V-Class which has a different grille plus new headlamps while the proportions more or less remain the same being huge in size.


Toyota Vellfire Watch Out: Mercedes-Benz To Launch New V-Class Soon

Interior, Features and Powertrain

The interior would be overhauled and by that we mean bigger displays and more technology in line with the latest Mercedes-Benz design philosophy. There would be new features too while the rear seat would be the talking point with a huge amount of space to stretch out.


Toyota Vellfire Watch Out: Mercedes-Benz To Launch New V-Class Soon

There are various seating configurations on offer and we have to see which ones come to India plus there would be a lot in terms of the features present there too. India might get the longer V-Class for more space as well. The powertrain would be a mild hybrid diesel most likely. This car would be aimed at the luxury segment and for chauffeur driven owners while being new competition to the Vellfire from Toyota.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there a growing demand for large luxury MPVs?

The demand for large luxury MPVs is growing due to the increasing preference for spacious, chauffeur-driven vehicles offering more rear-seat space and features compared to sedans or SUVs.

What is the Mercedes-Benz V-Class?

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a large luxury van described as a 'suite on wheels,' entering the growing luxury MPV market.

What are the expected interior changes in the Mercedes-Benz V-Class?

The V-Class will feature an overhauled interior with bigger displays, more technology, and a focus on rear-seat comfort with ample space to stretch out.

What powertrain is expected for the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in India?

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class in India is likely to be equipped with a mild hybrid diesel powertrain.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Toyota Mercedes-Benz Vellfire Vellfire Competition Mercedes To Launch V-class
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back
World
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
‘Respect Can’t Be Bought’: India-US Trade Deal Sends Pakistan Into Political Frenzy
India
Gas Tanker Crash Chokes Mumbai–Pune Expressway For 27 Hours; Industrialist Flies Out In Helicopter
Gas Tanker Crash Chokes Mumbai–Pune Expressway For 27 Hours; Industrialist Flies Out In Helicopter
India
India Would Not Be Bullied By Trump, Doval Told US Months Before Trade Deal: Report
India Would Not Be Bullied By Trump, Doval Told US Months Before Trade Deal: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive News: SP MP Rajeev Rai Slams Government, Says Democracy at Risk as Opposition Silenced in Lok Sabha
Breaking News: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon After Uproar Over Breach of House Decorum Row in Parliament
Breaking News: India–US Trade Deal Safeguards Farmers, No Threat to Agriculture: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Breaking News: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Car Service Centre in Karnataka’s Vijayapura
Breaking News: PM Modi Set to Address Rajya Sabha Today After Lok Sabha Disruptions by Opposition
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget