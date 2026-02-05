Toyota Vellfire Watch Out: Mercedes-Benz To Launch New V-Class Soon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The luxury mobility space is changing and these days the demand for large luxury MPVs is growing. We have seen how the Toyota Vellfire and the Lexus LM have been popular in India despite their high price tags and the simple reason for that is the increasing demand for these luxury chauffeur driven MPVs. The advantage of these cars over traditional luxury sedans or SUVs is the fact that there is more space at the back and there are more features. These are for the chauffeur driven owners only.

Mercedes-Benz Enters the Fray

Mercedes-Benz now wants a slice of that action with the new V-Class as it plans to bring it in March this year on the 3rd. The V-Class is a large luxury van and is basically like a suite on wheels. This is the new V-Class which has a different grille plus new headlamps while the proportions more or less remain the same being huge in size.





Interior, Features and Powertrain

The interior would be overhauled and by that we mean bigger displays and more technology in line with the latest Mercedes-Benz design philosophy. There would be new features too while the rear seat would be the talking point with a huge amount of space to stretch out.





There are various seating configurations on offer and we have to see which ones come to India plus there would be a lot in terms of the features present there too. India might get the longer V-Class for more space as well. The powertrain would be a mild hybrid diesel most likely. This car would be aimed at the luxury segment and for chauffeur driven owners while being new competition to the Vellfire from Toyota.