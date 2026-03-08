Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs NZ Final: Sanju Samson One Run Away From Historic Feat After MS Dhoni

IND vs NZ Final: Sanju Samson One Run Away From Historic Feat After MS Dhoni

India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Final: When Sanju Samson walks out to bat in Ahmedabad, he will be just one run away from achieving a big milestone.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 02:57 PM (IST)

Sanju Samson in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final: The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will be played today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir will be hoping for another strong performance from opener Sanju Samson, who has been in outstanding form in knockout stage.

Samson scored 97 in the Super 8 clash and followed it up with 89 in the semi-final, and India will once again expect him to provide a quick and solid start in the title decider.

Sanju Samson on verge of historic milestone

When Sanju Samson walks out to bat in Ahmedabad, he will be just one run away from achieving a big milestone. If he manages to score a single run in T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand, he will join an elite list in Indian cricket and become only the second Indian wicketkeeper-batter to reach 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals after MS Dhoni.

Chance to match Dhoni's landmark

Former India captain MS Dhoni scored 1,617 runs in 98 T20I matches while playing as a wicketkeeper. Sanju Samson, meanwhile, currently has 999 runs as a wicketkeeper-batter in T20Is from 44 matches. Overall, Samson has scored 1,310 runs in 61 T20I appearances for India, though he has not kept wickets in every game. Reaching the milestone in the final would put him alongside one of India's most iconic captains.

A roller-coaster tournament for Samson

Sanju Samson's journey in 2026 T20 World Cup has been far from straightforward. He was initially left out of the playing XI but received an opportunity when Abhishek Sharma fell ill. Once Abhishek returned, Samson was again sidelined.

However, when the opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek struggled against off-spin, the team management brought Samson back to create a left-right opening combination. Since returning to the lineup, he has made the most of his chance with impressive performances.

So far in T20 World Cup 2026 tournament, Samson has scored 232 runs in four innings, including two half-centuries, with a highest score of 97*. Heading into the final, India will once again be counting on him to deliver another big knock on the biggest stage.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand being played?

The T20 World Cup 2026 final is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What milestone is Sanju Samson close to achieving?

Sanju Samson is one run away from becoming the second Indian wicketkeeper-batter to reach 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals, after MS Dhoni.

How many T20I runs does Sanju Samson currently have as a wicketkeeper-batter?

Sanju Samson currently has 999 runs as a wicketkeeper-batter in T20Is from 44 matches.

Has Sanju Samson had a consistent role in the T20 World Cup 2026?

No, Sanju Samson's tournament journey has been up and down, with him being in and out of the playing XI due to player availability and tactical decisions.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup IND Vs NZ MS Dhoni T20 World Cup Final SANJU SAMSON IND Vs NZ Final
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs NZ Final: Sanju Samson One Run Away From Historic Feat After MS Dhoni
IND vs NZ Final: Sanju Samson One Run Away From Historic Feat After MS Dhoni
Cricket
IPL 2026: Yuvraj Singh Joins LSG? All You Need To Know
IPL 2026: Yuvraj Singh Joins LSG? All You Need To Know
Cricket
Prayers For Team India: Fans Perform Special Pooja Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final - WATCH
Prayers For Team India: Fans Perform Special Pooja Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final - WATCH
Cricket
India's Golden Era In Cricket: Six Major Titles Won Since Jay Shah Became ICC Chairman
India's Golden Era In Cricket: Six Major Titles Won Since Jay Shah Became ICC Chairman
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget