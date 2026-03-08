IND vs NZ Final: Sanju Samson One Run Away From Historic Feat After MS Dhoni

Sanju Samson in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final: The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will be played today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir will be hoping for another strong performance from opener Sanju Samson, who has been in outstanding form in knockout stage.

Samson scored 97 in the Super 8 clash and followed it up with 89 in the semi-final, and India will once again expect him to provide a quick and solid start in the title decider.

Sanju Samson on verge of historic milestone

When Sanju Samson walks out to bat in Ahmedabad, he will be just one run away from achieving a big milestone. If he manages to score a single run in T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand, he will join an elite list in Indian cricket and become only the second Indian wicketkeeper-batter to reach 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals after MS Dhoni.

Chance to match Dhoni's landmark

Former India captain MS Dhoni scored 1,617 runs in 98 T20I matches while playing as a wicketkeeper. Sanju Samson, meanwhile, currently has 999 runs as a wicketkeeper-batter in T20Is from 44 matches. Overall, Samson has scored 1,310 runs in 61 T20I appearances for India, though he has not kept wickets in every game. Reaching the milestone in the final would put him alongside one of India's most iconic captains.

A roller-coaster tournament for Samson

Sanju Samson's journey in 2026 T20 World Cup has been far from straightforward. He was initially left out of the playing XI but received an opportunity when Abhishek Sharma fell ill. Once Abhishek returned, Samson was again sidelined.

However, when the opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Abhishek struggled against off-spin, the team management brought Samson back to create a left-right opening combination. Since returning to the lineup, he has made the most of his chance with impressive performances.

So far in T20 World Cup 2026 tournament, Samson has scored 232 runs in four innings, including two half-centuries, with a highest score of 97*. Heading into the final, India will once again be counting on him to deliver another big knock on the biggest stage.