HomeCitiesUttam Nagar Murder Case: Bulldozer Action Against Accused Nizamuddin’s Property, Eighth Accused Held

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 04:30 PM (IST)

Authorities in Delhi have begun strict action in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man in Uttam Nagar on the day of Holi, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a demolition drive against a property linked to one of the accused. Officials said the action was taken after alleged illegal construction was identified at the site. Police have so far detained seven accused, including a minor, while the investigation into the violent clash that led to the victim’s death remains ongoing.

Bulldozer Action Against Accused’s Property

Following the murder, the administration launched a crackdown in the Uttam Nagar area. On Sunday, an MCD team arrived at the location with a bulldozer and began demolition of a property allegedly linked to the accused, Nizamuddin.

Officials stated that the action was taken after authorities found illegal construction during a preliminary inspection of the building. Demolition work began soon after the team reached the site.

Heavy police deployment was also seen in the area to maintain law and order during the operation. Authorities said strict measures were being taken to prevent any escalation of tensions and to ensure that peace is maintained in the locality.

Investigations into the case are continuing, with police examining all aspects of the incident and identifying individuals involved in the violence.

Holi Dispute Escalated Into Violent Clash

According to police, the violence began following an argument triggered by a water balloon being thrown during Holi celebrations. Reports suggest that a girl allegedly threw a water balloon at a woman belonging to another community, leading to a heated exchange between members of the two families.

The disagreement quickly escalated as people from both sides gathered on the street. What began as a verbal altercation soon turned violent, with a physical clash breaking out between the groups.

During the incident, at least eight people were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Victim Succumbs To Injuries

Among those injured was 26-year-old Tarun, who sustained serious injuries during the assault. He was admitted to hospital for treatment but later died on Thursday, further intensifying the seriousness of the case and creating tension in the area.

Police said the case was initially registered under Sections 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, following Tarun’s death, Section 103(1), which pertains to murder, has now been added to the FIR. Investigations remain underway.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Uttam Nagar Murder Case
Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget