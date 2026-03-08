Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Don't Film Or Share Incident Footage': Indian Embassy In UAE Issues Advisory

'Don’t Film Or Share Incident Footage': Indian Embassy In UAE Issues Advisory

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has cautioned Indian nationals against recording videos or taking photographs of incident sites, particularly locations damaged by projectiles or shrapnel.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in the United Arab Emirates to avoid photographing or sharing images of incident sites on social media, warning that strict action may be taken by UAE authorities for unauthorised filming. The caution comes amid heightened regional tensions following continuing military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel, which have raised security concerns across parts of the Gulf region.

The embassy advised Indian residents and visitors to strictly follow local safety guidelines and laws. It emphasised that individuals should not attempt to film sensitive locations such as incident areas, restricted zones or airports, as this could lead to legal consequences under UAE regulations.

Embassy Warns Against Filming Incident Sites

In the advisory issued, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi cautioned Indian nationals against recording videos or taking photographs of incident sites, particularly locations damaged by projectiles or shrapnel. It also warned against publishing or sharing such content on digital or social media platforms.

Authorities in the UAE have indicated that strict action could be taken against individuals who film incident sites or restricted areas without authorisation. The embassy therefore urged Indian nationals to prioritise their safety and comply with all official warnings and emergency alerts.

The advisory further stated that if residents hear warning sirens or alerts, they should immediately move to a safe place and remain there until authorities confirm that the situation is secure. People have also been asked to avoid recording videos inside airports during arrival or departure.

In addition, the embassy advised individuals to immediately inform authorities if they discover suspicious objects or shrapnel in their surroundings. Citizens have been told to stay away from such items and not attempt to touch or approach them.

Escalating Conflict Raises Regional Concerns

The advisory comes at a time when tensions in the Middle East have intensified due to ongoing attacks on Iran. The United States and Israel have carried out large-scale strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including oil storage depots and refining facilities.

Local media footage recently showed a massive fire at the Shehran oil depot on the outskirts of Tehran after it was struck during the attacks. According to reports, more than 1,300 people have been killed since the strikes began on February 28.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has reiterated his demand for Iran’s “unconditional surrender”, stating that the conflict could continue for some time. Iran has also warned that it may target US or Israeli vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments.

The escalating conflict has unsettled global energy markets, with oil prices surging sharply amid fears of disruption to supplies through the strategically vital waterway.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Iran Israel War Iran Israel Conflict Iran War Indian Embassy In UAE
