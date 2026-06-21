Honda Elevate Facelift Not To Get Hybrid But Small Changes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Honda Elevate facelift features updated styling and interior changes.

New features include sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats.

However, no hybrid powertrain is planned for the Elevate.

It retains 1.5L petrol engine; hybrid focus is EV.

Honda is readying an Elevate facelift but it's a cosmetic update with a tweaked front end and rear styling. Also the alloy wheels could be changed.

However, the bigger update would be the interior where the Elevate could gain a panoramic sunroof and more features similar to the Honda City facelift.

More Features Expected

The new Elevate facelift will come with features taken from the new City including a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats and a powered hand brake. The new Elevate will also get the latest 10.25-inch touchscreen as seen on the new City.

Some of the new features are available as accessories on the Elevate but with rising competition and all of its rivals offering these features, the Elevate facelift is expected to get this feature as standard on the top-end models.





No Hybrid Powertrain Planned

That said the Elevate hybrid won't happen as now the focus is on the new upcoming EV rather than giving an Elevate hybrid.

Hence, the Elevate hybrid won't happen and the Elevate will continue with its 1.5l NA only and will come with CVT and manual gearbox options.

While a hybrid Elevate will be an important addition if done, Honda will keep the hybrid for the City for now and keep the Elevate as a petrol-only model.

The Elevate facelift meanwhile will focus on the cosmetic updates and some feature changes. So for now there is no Hybrid Elevate coming.