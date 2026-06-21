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HomeAutoHonda Elevate Facelift Not To Get Hybrid But Small Changes

Honda Elevate Facelift Not To Get Hybrid But Small Changes

The Honda Elevate facelift is expected to receive cosmetic tweaks and feature upgrades borrowed from the City, while retaining its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with manual and CVT gearbox options.

Written By : Somnath Chatterjee |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Honda Elevate facelift features updated styling and interior changes.
  • New features include sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats.
  • However, no hybrid powertrain is planned for the Elevate.
  • It retains 1.5L petrol engine; hybrid focus is EV.

Honda is readying an Elevate facelift but it's a cosmetic update with a tweaked front end and rear styling. Also the alloy wheels could be changed.

However, the bigger update would be the interior where the Elevate could gain a panoramic sunroof and more features similar to the Honda City facelift.

More Features Expected

The new Elevate facelift will come with features taken from the new City including a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats and a powered hand brake. The new Elevate will also get the latest 10.25-inch touchscreen as seen on the new City.

Some of the new features are available as accessories on the Elevate but with rising competition and all of its rivals offering these features, the Elevate facelift is expected to get this feature as standard on the top-end models.


Honda Elevate Facelift Not To Get Hybrid But Small Changes

No Hybrid Powertrain Planned

That said the Elevate hybrid won't happen as now the focus is on the new upcoming EV rather than giving an Elevate hybrid.

Hence, the Elevate hybrid won't happen and the Elevate will continue with its 1.5l NA only and will come with CVT and manual gearbox options.

While a hybrid Elevate will be an important addition if done, Honda will keep the hybrid for the City for now and keep the Elevate as a petrol-only model.

The Elevate facelift meanwhile will focus on the cosmetic updates and some feature changes. So for now there is no Hybrid Elevate coming.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What engine options will the Honda Elevate facelift offer?

The Elevate facelift will continue to be offered with its 1.5l NA engine only. It will come with both CVT and manual gearbox options.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Honda City Honda Honda Elevate
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