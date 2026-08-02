New Toyota Hilux Review: Raw But Still Civilized

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Good value workhorse, but lacks some expected modern features.

The Hilux isn't your usual car. It's meant for off-roading and a lifestyle accessory for your weekend but it is also a tough vehicle loved globally. The Hilux is a bigger brand and one of the most well-known Toyota models around the world. India finally got the new version and it's still a tough off-roader at heart.

It retains its ladder-frame platform, of course, but there are improvements.

Better Looks, Better Cabin

The new Hilux is quieter, better in ride quality and easier to live with, along with a better interior. It looks fabulous too and has a sharper design now with sleeker headlamps and a tall stance.





It is a massive vehicle though, but looks sleeker while having more road presence. You have to climb inside and it's not easy to get into, but the interior is a huge improvement with better quality materials and big, chunky switchgear.

The larger 12.3-inch touchscreen looks better and gets all of the required features, but the 360-degree camera display could have been better.





Elsewhere, the new Hilux gains more features and technology, along with seven airbags. That said, ventilated seats, ADAS and even climate control are missing. Space at the rear is decent and it works well as a four-seater.

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More Refined On The Road

Start the car and there is a familiar diesel rumble from the 2.8-litre engine producing 204bhp and 500Nm. There is no manual option as the Hilux comes only with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Despite not getting an electric power steering, the low-speed heaviness is less and the new Hilux is easier to drive now. It feels less cumbersome and the engine noise at low speeds is reduced too.

It is still loud when pushed hard, but the new Hilux is an improvement with feeling less heavy. It rolls less and feels more controlled. The ride too is less bouncy, though bad roads will still have occupants being tossed around a bit.





Verdict

The new Hilux isn't expensive and the price hasn't risen over the earlier version, while it now looks much better and has a better interior.

However, the cabin is still missing some expected features at this price point. Even so, it's a tough, reliable, go-anywhere workhorse that stands apart from conventional SUVs.

What we like – Looks, off-road ability, improved interior

What we don't like – Missing several features, not easy to drive in the city