Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoTata Tiago EV Facelift Gets Quirky New Interior And More Features

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Gets Quirky New Interior And More Features

The Tata Tiago EV facelift gets a funky new cabin design, fresh EV-specific touches, added features and could also bring a larger battery pack with more range.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 25 May 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Tiago EV facelift features updated interior with unique steering wheel.
  • Updated cabin includes digital driver display, floating touchscreen, and new color scheme.
  • Exterior gets a blanked-off front and exclusive new color options.

The new Tata Tiago facelift has a different interior from any other Tata especially with a new look steering wheel. The Tiago EV facelift has a new interior which has an off centre logo kind of like a Kia. There is a driver display and a touchscreen with a floating look.

You also see a new Tata EV lettering on the steering wheel and there is a new black/grey interior colour scheme plus The start/stop button is on the right side now. There seems to be new buttons on the inside too especially on the centre console plus new power window switches and the design of the whole cabin has a funky look we feel.


Tata Tiago EV Facelift Gets Quirky New Interior And More Features

The interior also gets features like front seat back pockets and rear ac vents plus there is a 360 degree camera amongst other features.

Also Read : New Honda City Facelift First Look Review: What Works and What Falls Short

Exterior Updates and Expected Changes

The new Tiago EV also has a blanked off look and gains a different front end from the ICE version Tiago facelift. We also expect the new Tiago EV facelift to get a larger battery pack and more power which enables the Tiago EV facelift to have more range.


Tata Tiago EV Facelift Gets Quirky New Interior And More Features

The new look Tiago EV facelift will also get an exclusive new colour available only on the EV while we expect prices to remain the same or have a small change owing to the new look, features and the expected new battery pack.

More details of the new Tiago EV facelift will come on 28th May at its launch.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Victoris CNG Review: The Smart Answer To Rising Fuel Prices

Before You Go

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main interior design changes in the new Tata Tiago EV facelift?

The Tiago EV facelift features a new interior with a floating touchscreen, driver display, and a steering wheel with new Tata EV lettering. It also has a new black/grey color scheme and a funky cabin design.

Are there any new convenience features in the Tiago EV facelift's interior?

Yes, the interior includes features like front seat back pockets, rear AC vents, and a 360-degree camera, enhancing passenger comfort and convenience.

What are the expected exterior updates for the Tiago EV facelift?

The new Tiago EV facelift will have a blanked-off front end, differentiating it from the ICE version. It will also offer an exclusive new color option only for the EV.

What performance improvements can be expected in the new Tiago EV facelift?

The facelift is expected to feature a larger battery pack and more power, which should translate to an increased driving range for the Tiago EV.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read More
Published at : 25 May 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Tiago TATA Tiago Facelift Tata Tiago Ev Facelift
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Tata Tiago EV Facelift Gets Quirky New Interior And More Features
Tata Tiago EV Facelift Gets Quirky New Interior And More Features
Auto
Maruti Suzuki Victoris CNG Review: The Smart Answer To Rising Fuel Prices
Maruti Suzuki Victoris CNG Review: The Smart Answer To Rising Fuel Prices
Auto
New Honda City Facelift First Look Review: What Works and What Falls Short
New Honda City Facelift First Look Review: What Works and What Falls Short
Auto
New Honda City Facelift Vs Verna Vs Virtus
New Honda City Facelift Vs Verna Vs Virtus
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Trump Signals Iran Nuclear Deal Amid Rising Tensions
Nuclear Deal Report: Donald Trump outlines Iran nuclear deal formula, pushes strict conditions
Big Legal Update: SC stresses no media trial, directs both sides to cooperate with investigation
Court Verdict Update: SC urges both sides to cooperate with probe agency, avoid media trial
Twisha case: CBI takes over Twisha Sharma case, team reaches Bhopal to begin fresh probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget