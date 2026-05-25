The Tiago EV facelift features a new interior with a floating touchscreen, driver display, and a steering wheel with new Tata EV lettering. It also has a new black/grey color scheme and a funky cabin design.
Tata Tiago EV Facelift Gets Quirky New Interior And More Features
The Tata Tiago EV facelift gets a funky new cabin design, fresh EV-specific touches, added features and could also bring a larger battery pack with more range.
- New Tiago EV facelift features updated interior with unique steering wheel.
- Updated cabin includes digital driver display, floating touchscreen, and new color scheme.
- Exterior gets a blanked-off front and exclusive new color options.
The new Tata Tiago facelift has a different interior from any other Tata especially with a new look steering wheel. The Tiago EV facelift has a new interior which has an off centre logo kind of like a Kia. There is a driver display and a touchscreen with a floating look.
You also see a new Tata EV lettering on the steering wheel and there is a new black/grey interior colour scheme plus The start/stop button is on the right side now. There seems to be new buttons on the inside too especially on the centre console plus new power window switches and the design of the whole cabin has a funky look we feel.
The interior also gets features like front seat back pockets and rear ac vents plus there is a 360 degree camera amongst other features.
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Exterior Updates and Expected Changes
The new Tiago EV also has a blanked off look and gains a different front end from the ICE version Tiago facelift. We also expect the new Tiago EV facelift to get a larger battery pack and more power which enables the Tiago EV facelift to have more range.
The new look Tiago EV facelift will also get an exclusive new colour available only on the EV while we expect prices to remain the same or have a small change owing to the new look, features and the expected new battery pack.
More details of the new Tiago EV facelift will come on 28th May at its launch.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the main interior design changes in the new Tata Tiago EV facelift?
Are there any new convenience features in the Tiago EV facelift's interior?
Yes, the interior includes features like front seat back pockets, rear AC vents, and a 360-degree camera, enhancing passenger comfort and convenience.
What are the expected exterior updates for the Tiago EV facelift?
The new Tiago EV facelift will have a blanked-off front end, differentiating it from the ICE version. It will also offer an exclusive new color option only for the EV.
What performance improvements can be expected in the new Tiago EV facelift?
The facelift is expected to feature a larger battery pack and more power, which should translate to an increased driving range for the Tiago EV.