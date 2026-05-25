Tata Tiago EV Facelift Gets Quirky New Interior And More Features

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New Tiago EV facelift features updated interior with unique steering wheel.

Updated cabin includes digital driver display, floating touchscreen, and new color scheme.

Exterior gets a blanked-off front and exclusive new color options.

The new Tata Tiago facelift has a different interior from any other Tata especially with a new look steering wheel. The Tiago EV facelift has a new interior which has an off centre logo kind of like a Kia. There is a driver display and a touchscreen with a floating look.

You also see a new Tata EV lettering on the steering wheel and there is a new black/grey interior colour scheme plus The start/stop button is on the right side now. There seems to be new buttons on the inside too especially on the centre console plus new power window switches and the design of the whole cabin has a funky look we feel.





The interior also gets features like front seat back pockets and rear ac vents plus there is a 360 degree camera amongst other features.

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Exterior Updates and Expected Changes

The new Tiago EV also has a blanked off look and gains a different front end from the ICE version Tiago facelift. We also expect the new Tiago EV facelift to get a larger battery pack and more power which enables the Tiago EV facelift to have more range.





The new look Tiago EV facelift will also get an exclusive new colour available only on the EV while we expect prices to remain the same or have a small change owing to the new look, features and the expected new battery pack.

More details of the new Tiago EV facelift will come on 28th May at its launch.

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