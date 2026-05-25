Maruti Suzuki Victoris CNG Review: The Smart Answer To Rising Fuel Prices

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rising fuel costs push consumers towards efficient alternatives.

Maruti's CNG model offers significant cost savings per kilometer.

Integrated CNG tank preserves boot space and driving comfort.

With fuel prices going up, the end result is the customer who feels the pinch. While our commutes wont get shorter and while WFH is advocated, a car needs to be used. So the result is a diesel SUV? Easier said than done especially with the limitation in terms of the years you can keep plus resale value.

That means CNG is a viable alternative if not for the poor boot space where the cylinders take it all up- well until the Victoris CNG showed up. The Victoris has been inching closer to best seller status and sales have crossed 13k while the CNG is one such reason as to why it is getting popular.

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Efficiency and Driving Experience

We tested the CNG version and lived with it to see if it reallys is as efficient as it claims to be. First of all, we have spent very little on petrol as the Victoris CNG does the main thing what it is supposed to do- that's efficiency.

We got 26km per kg on the highway which is close to the official 27.02 km/kg figure. The figure dipped a bit in the city but the cost per km at Rs 4/km is much lesser than a petrol car. In many ways the Victoris CNG rivals a diesel car or a hybrid in terms of its efficiency while being cheaper.





The other nice bit is that the underbody design for the 55 litre CNG tank means you have a proper boot and not something which is an afterthought- useful on airport runs plus even a powered tailgate is also convenient.

As for the drive, performance is adequate with being 87 bhp in CNG mode and with a 5-speed manual. The clutch is light but performance is flat and requires downshifts in city traffic but on the highway it is effortless even if not being very quick.

The Victoris CNG is designed to be effortless, easy to drive and having decent performance. We wish that Maruti gives an automatic version of the CNG Victoris as that would be convenient.





Features, Pricing and Verdict

The black alloys on our car looks good and the car has a pleasing shape that we like while the interior is well equipped along with being spacious enough too. The CNG Victoris starts from Rs 11.5 lakh while the top-end is Rs 14.7 lakh.

That means in terms of being a fuel efficient family SUV, it is largely the most sensible buy especially during these times.