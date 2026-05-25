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HomeAutoMaruti Suzuki Victoris CNG Review: The Smart Answer To Rising Fuel Prices

Maruti Suzuki Victoris CNG Review: The Smart Answer To Rising Fuel Prices

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris CNG combines strong fuel efficiency, practical boot space and low running costs, making it a compelling family SUV amid rising fuel prices.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 25 May 2026 01:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rising fuel costs push consumers towards efficient alternatives.
  • Maruti's CNG model offers significant cost savings per kilometer.
  • Integrated CNG tank preserves boot space and driving comfort.

With fuel prices going up, the end result is the customer who feels the pinch. While our commutes wont get shorter and while WFH is advocated, a car needs to be used. So the result is a diesel SUV? Easier said than done especially with the limitation in terms of the years you can keep plus resale value.

That means CNG is a viable alternative if not for the poor boot space where the cylinders take it all up- well until the Victoris CNG showed up. The Victoris has been inching closer to best seller status and sales have crossed 13k while the CNG is one such reason as to why it is getting popular.

Also Read : New Honda City Facelift First Look Review: What Works and What Falls Short


Maruti Suzuki Victoris CNG Review: The Smart Answer To Rising Fuel Prices

Efficiency and Driving Experience

We tested the CNG version and lived with it to see if it reallys is as efficient as it claims to be. First of all, we have spent very little on petrol as the Victoris CNG does the main thing what it is supposed to do- that's efficiency.

We got 26km per kg on the highway which is close to the official 27.02 km/kg figure. The figure dipped a bit in the city but the cost per km at Rs 4/km is much lesser than a petrol car. In many ways the Victoris CNG rivals a diesel car or a hybrid in terms of its efficiency while being cheaper.


Maruti Suzuki Victoris CNG Review: The Smart Answer To Rising Fuel Prices

The other nice bit is that the underbody design for the 55 litre CNG tank means you have a proper boot and not something which is an afterthought- useful on airport runs plus even a powered tailgate is also convenient.

As for the drive, performance is adequate with being 87 bhp in CNG mode and with a 5-speed manual. The clutch is light but performance is flat and requires downshifts in city traffic but on the highway it is effortless even if not being very quick.

The Victoris CNG is designed to be effortless, easy to drive and having decent performance. We wish that Maruti gives an automatic version of the CNG Victoris as that would be convenient.


Maruti Suzuki Victoris CNG Review: The Smart Answer To Rising Fuel Prices

Features, Pricing and Verdict

The black alloys on our car looks good and the car has a pleasing shape that we like while the interior is well equipped along with being spacious enough too. The CNG Victoris starts from Rs 11.5 lakh while the top-end is Rs 14.7 lakh.

That means in terms of being a fuel efficient family SUV, it is largely the most sensible buy especially during these times.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the real-world fuel efficiency of the Victoris CNG?

The Victoris CNG achieved 26km per kg on the highway, which is close to the official 27.02 km/kg figure. The cost per km is significantly lower than a petrol car.

Does the Victoris CNG have sufficient boot space?

Yes, the Victoris CNG features an underbody design for the CNG tank, preserving proper boot space unlike some other CNG cars.

How is the driving performance of the Victoris CNG?

The Victoris CNG offers adequate performance with 87 bhp in CNG mode and a light clutch. It requires downshifts in city traffic but is effortless on the highway.

What is the price range for the Victoris CNG?

The CNG Victoris starts from Rs 11.5 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.7 lakh for the top-end model.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 25 May 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maruti Victoris Maruti Suzuki Victoris Cng
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