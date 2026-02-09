Tata Sierra Vs Renault Duster: Entry-Level Compact SUV Comparison

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoTata Sierra Vs Renault Duster: Entry-Level Compact SUV Comparison

Tata Sierra offers more power and gearbox options than Renault Duster 1.0 turbo. The Tata Sierra is the natural rival to the Renault Duster while both compete in the cutthroat compact SUV space.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 08:56 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Affordable versions of compact SUVs often are often not as talked about as the top-end versions but it is these that also attract a fair chunk of buyers. Case in point the entry level versions of the Tata Sierra and the upcoming Renault Duster. The new Renault Duster which would launch soon will come with three options but the one in focus would be the 1.0l Turbo petrol. It develops 100bhp and will come only with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Duster Engine Options Compared Sierra

This engine won't be available in all of the trims though. For the Duster to have more sales this entry level engine is important but how does it compare to the Sierra? The Tata Sierra is the natural rival to the Renault Duster while both compete in the cutthroat compact SUV space. The Sierra also has three engine options but unlike the Duster, the entry level engine is a naturally aspirated petrol engine instead.

Sierra Offers More Power Options

If compared to the Duster, the Sierra with this engine develops more power at 110bhp vs 100bhp of the 1.0l turbo petrol on the Duster. Plus unlike the Duster, the Sierra 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol has an automatic option too in the form of a dual clutch automatic along with a manual gearbox too. Hence, in terms of the power options, the entry level petrol engine of the Tata Sierra is more powerful and has more gearbox options than the Renault Duster.

Duster Turbo Petrol Entry Advantage

The new Duster though has a turbo petrol which is significant since other compact SUVs also don't offer turbo petrol at the entry level price range. As of now, the Sierra offers more here but the Duster which is soon to be launched could be cheaper.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the entry-level engine options for the Tata Sierra and Renault Duster?

The Renault Duster will offer a 1.0L Turbo petrol engine, while the Tata Sierra features a naturally aspirated petrol engine.

How do the power outputs of the entry-level engines compare?

The Tata Sierra's entry-level engine produces 110bhp, while the Renault Duster's 1.0L Turbo petrol engine develops 100bhp.

What transmission options are available for the entry-level engines?

The Renault Duster's entry-level engine comes only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Tata Sierra offers both manual and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Is the Renault Duster's entry-level engine a turbo petrol?

Yes, the upcoming Renault Duster will feature a 1.0L Turbo petrol engine as an entry-level option.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Renault Duster Tata Sierra
