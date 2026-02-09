Tata Sierra Vs Renault Duster: Entry-Level Compact SUV Comparison

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Affordable versions of compact SUVs often are often not as talked about as the top-end versions but it is these that also attract a fair chunk of buyers. Case in point the entry level versions of the Tata Sierra and the upcoming Renault Duster. The new Renault Duster which would launch soon will come with three options but the one in focus would be the 1.0l Turbo petrol. It develops 100bhp and will come only with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Duster Engine Options Compared Sierra

This engine won't be available in all of the trims though. For the Duster to have more sales this entry level engine is important but how does it compare to the Sierra? The Tata Sierra is the natural rival to the Renault Duster while both compete in the cutthroat compact SUV space. The Sierra also has three engine options but unlike the Duster, the entry level engine is a naturally aspirated petrol engine instead.

Sierra Offers More Power Options

If compared to the Duster, the Sierra with this engine develops more power at 110bhp vs 100bhp of the 1.0l turbo petrol on the Duster. Plus unlike the Duster, the Sierra 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol has an automatic option too in the form of a dual clutch automatic along with a manual gearbox too. Hence, in terms of the power options, the entry level petrol engine of the Tata Sierra is more powerful and has more gearbox options than the Renault Duster.

Duster Turbo Petrol Entry Advantage The new Duster though has a turbo petrol which is significant since other compact SUVs also don't offer turbo petrol at the entry level price range. As of now, the Sierra offers more here but the Duster which is soon to be launched could be cheaper.