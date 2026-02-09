Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsDelhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book

Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book

Naravane book leak probe deepens after Rahul row in Lok Sabha, triggering fresh national security and secrecy debate now.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi Police have registered a case after reports surfaced online claiming that a pre-print PDF of former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane’s book Four Stars of Destiny is being circulated without authorization. The Special Cell took cognisance after the alleged typeset version of the book was found available on select websites, while the final cover was reportedly being displayed on online marketing platforms as if the book was ready for sale.

Book Clearance Row Triggers Probe

Thus raising serious concerns about possible unauthorised distribution. Investigators are now tracking digital footprints to determine how the document was uploaded, who accessed it first, and whether any larger network was involved in circulating the material.

Lok Sabha Storm Over Manuscript

The controversy has gained massive political traction after a stormy Lok Sabha session earlier this month, where Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi cited content from the same unpublished manuscript while speaking on the Doklam standoff, triggering sharp objections from top government leaders and causing disruptions in the House.

Leak Raises National Security Concerns

Officials say the alleged leak, combined with the parliamentary row, has amplified national security sensitivities surrounding the manuscript. Forensic checks, cyber analysis, and coordination with central agencies are now underway as investigators attempt to establish the full chain of circulation and responsibility.

Related Video

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Delhi Police registered a case regarding General Manoj Naravane's book?

A case was registered due to reports of an unauthorized pre-print PDF of 'Four Stars of Destiny' being circulated online. The book allegedly lacks mandatory clearance for official publication.

What is the current status of the investigation into the book leak?

The Special Cell is tracking digital footprints to identify how the document was uploaded, who accessed it first, and if a larger network is involved. Forensic checks and cyber analysis are underway.

How has the book controversy gained political traction?

The controversy intensified after Rahul Gandhi cited content from the unpublished manuscript during a Lok Sabha session discussing the Doklam standoff, leading to objections from government leaders.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
'Lok Sabha' : Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Row Naravane Book Leak
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book
Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book
News
PIL Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Alleged Shooting Video, 12 Activists Move SC
PIL Against Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Alleged Shooting Video, 12 Activists Move SC
News
Supreme Court’s Big Message On SIR: Extends Deadline, Mamata-ECI Row Widens
Supreme Court’s Big Message On SIR: Extends Deadline, Mamata-ECI Row Widens
World
After Trump’s Threats, Khamenei Breaks 37-Year Military Tradition
After Trump’s Threats, Khamenei Breaks 37-Year Military Tradition
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal a Game-Changer for Dairy Sector, Amul Secures Farmers & Global Opportunities
Politics News: Assam BJP Deletes Controversial “Shooting” Video of CM Hemant Biswa Sarma Amid Backlash
Breaking News: Tragic Classroom Shooting Shakes Tarn Taran Law College Student Kills Peer and Self
Breaking Now: Lok Sabha Suspended Amid Opposition Clash, No-Confidence Motion Looms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
OPINION | Budget 2026 Talks POSHAN, But India’s Nutrition Crisis Still Goes Hungry
Opinion
Embed widget