Delhi Police Lodges FIR Over Leak Of Ex-Army Chief Naravane’s Unpublished Book

A case was registered due to reports of an unauthorized pre-print PDF of 'Four Stars of Destiny' being circulated online. The book allegedly lacks mandatory clearance for official publication.
Delhi Police have registered a case after reports surfaced online claiming that a pre-print PDF of former Army Chief General Manoj Naravane’s book Four Stars of Destiny is being circulated without authorization. The Special Cell took cognisance after the alleged typeset version of the book was found available on select websites, while the final cover was reportedly being displayed on online marketing platforms as if the book was ready for sale.
Book Clearance Row Triggers Probe
Thus raising serious concerns about possible unauthorised distribution. Investigators are now tracking digital footprints to determine how the document was uploaded, who accessed it first, and whether any larger network was involved in circulating the material.
Lok Sabha Storm Over Manuscript
The controversy has gained massive political traction after a stormy Lok Sabha session earlier this month, where Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi cited content from the same unpublished manuscript while speaking on the Doklam standoff, triggering sharp objections from top government leaders and causing disruptions in the House.
Leak Raises National Security Concerns
Officials say the alleged leak, combined with the parliamentary row, has amplified national security sensitivities surrounding the manuscript. Forensic checks, cyber analysis, and coordination with central agencies are now underway as investigators attempt to establish the full chain of circulation and responsibility.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has the Delhi Police registered a case regarding General Manoj Naravane's book?
What is the current status of the investigation into the book leak?
The Special Cell is tracking digital footprints to identify how the document was uploaded, who accessed it first, and if a larger network is involved. Forensic checks and cyber analysis are underway.
How has the book controversy gained political traction?
The controversy intensified after Rahul Gandhi cited content from the unpublished manuscript during a Lok Sabha session discussing the Doklam standoff, leading to objections from government leaders.