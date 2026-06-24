The Tata Sierra EV is scheduled to launch on the 30th of this month. It will be available in both single and dual motor versions.
Tata Sierra EV Vs ICE: Everything You Need To Know Before Launch
Tata.ev has revealed the Sierra EV ahead of its launch on July 30, showcasing several design changes over the ICE version.
- Tata.ev Sierra EV launches soon, offering single/dual motors.
- EV features distinct blanked-off front and aerodynamic enhancements.
- Cabin retains ICE layout; dual-motor enables first-time AWD.
Tata.ev has revealed the styling for the Sierra EV and there are clear differences between the ICE version and the EV. The Sierra EV will launch on the 30th of this month and will come with single as well as dual motor versions.
The look has been revealed and it has a few design touches. The biggest visual clue is the Sierra EV having a blanked off look with a slim lighting element plus with more body colored elements being added instead of the blackened bit on the Sierra ICE.
The lower part of the front bumper remains the same but the Sierra EV will get some aerodynamic details to enhance the aero efficiency which is important for the range. The rest of the design seems the same with the same side profile and the rear styling. The Sierra EV will get different tyres and wheels which are EV specific.
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Cabin and AWD Details
The Sierra EV will also most likely retain much of the cabin of the ICE including the three screen layout but could have a different upholstery as well as a steering wheel design.
The Sierra EV will come with AWD and that includes the dual motor configuration which enables the Sierra to have this feature for the first time. The ICE version of the Sierra doesn't have AWD.
EV vs ICE Differences
While design wise there is a clear difference in look between the ICE and EV, the performance as well as the driving would be different still.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will the Tata Sierra EV be launched?
What are the main visual differences between the Sierra EV and the ICE version?
The EV features a blanked-off front with a slim lighting element and more body-colored elements. It also includes aerodynamic details and EV-specific wheels and tires.
Will the Sierra EV offer All-Wheel Drive (AWD)?
Yes, the Sierra EV will come with AWD, specifically with the dual motor configuration. This marks the first time AWD is available for the Sierra model.
How will the Sierra EV's cabin differ from the ICE model?
The Sierra EV will likely retain much of the ICE cabin, including the three-screen layout. However, it may feature different upholstery and a unique steering wheel design.