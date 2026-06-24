Tata Sierra EV Vs ICE: Everything You Need To Know Before Launch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata.ev Sierra EV launches soon, offering single/dual motors.

EV features distinct blanked-off front and aerodynamic enhancements.

Cabin retains ICE layout; dual-motor enables first-time AWD.

Tata.ev has revealed the styling for the Sierra EV and there are clear differences between the ICE version and the EV. The Sierra EV will launch on the 30th of this month and will come with single as well as dual motor versions.

The look has been revealed and it has a few design touches. The biggest visual clue is the Sierra EV having a blanked off look with a slim lighting element plus with more body colored elements being added instead of the blackened bit on the Sierra ICE.

The lower part of the front bumper remains the same but the Sierra EV will get some aerodynamic details to enhance the aero efficiency which is important for the range. The rest of the design seems the same with the same side profile and the rear styling. The Sierra EV will get different tyres and wheels which are EV specific.

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Cabin and AWD Details

The Sierra EV will also most likely retain much of the cabin of the ICE including the three screen layout but could have a different upholstery as well as a steering wheel design.

The Sierra EV will come with AWD and that includes the dual motor configuration which enables the Sierra to have this feature for the first time. The ICE version of the Sierra doesn't have AWD.





EV vs ICE Differences

While design wise there is a clear difference in look between the ICE and EV, the performance as well as the driving would be different still.