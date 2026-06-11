Tata Sierra EV Launch In A Few Days With AWD

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Sierra EV debuts 30th, offering single/dual motor options.

acti.ev+ platform, 55/65kWh batteries, dual-motor enables AWD.

Distinct styling, EV-specific features, expected premium over ICE.

Tata is having a busy 2026 and the next launch is the much-awaited Sierra EV, which will make its debut on the 30th of this month. The new Sierra EV will join the ICE version and would be available in single as well as a dual-motor version.

This means the Sierra EV would be AWD unlike the ICE, while it will be borrowing the Harrier EV battery pack. The Sierra EV would be based on the acti.ev+ platform while it will get either a 55kWh or a 65kWh battery pack version. The 65kWh battery pack version will come with AWD with a dual-motor layout.

Battery, Platform And Styling Details

The styling of the Sierra EV would be different too, with a blanked-off front end and a different look in comparison to the ICE version.

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It will most probably get the same interior as the ICE too, including a passenger touchscreen plus all of the features. That said, the Sierra EV would get EV-specific features like a frunk, V2L and more EV-specific details.

The wheels would be different in design as well, along with minor styling changes.

Expected Pricing And Market Positioning

The new Sierra EV would carry a small premium over the ICE version, while the dual-motor version does not have any rivals.

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We recently spoke to Vivek Srivatsa, who said the time is right to bring the Sierra EV. The Sierra EV will be revealed on the 30th, so stay tuned for more details leading up to the launch.

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