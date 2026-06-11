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HomeAutoTata Sierra EV Launch In A Few Days With AWD

Tata Sierra EV Launch In A Few Days With AWD

The Tata Sierra EV is days away from its big reveal. Here's what we know about its batteries, dual-motor AWD setup, and how it differs from the ICE version already on sale.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tata Sierra EV debuts 30th, offering single/dual motor options.
  • acti.ev+ platform, 55/65kWh batteries, dual-motor enables AWD.
  • Distinct styling, EV-specific features, expected premium over ICE.

Tata is having a busy 2026 and the next launch is the much-awaited Sierra EV, which will make its debut on the 30th of this month. The new Sierra EV will join the ICE version and would be available in single as well as a dual-motor version.

This means the Sierra EV would be AWD unlike the ICE, while it will be borrowing the Harrier EV battery pack. The Sierra EV would be based on the acti.ev+ platform while it will get either a 55kWh or a 65kWh battery pack version. The 65kWh battery pack version will come with AWD with a dual-motor layout.

Battery, Platform And Styling Details

The styling of the Sierra EV would be different too, with a blanked-off front end and a different look in comparison to the ICE version.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Says Chennai Plant To Resume Normal Output By June 22 After Fire

It will most probably get the same interior as the ICE too, including a passenger touchscreen plus all of the features. That said, the Sierra EV would get EV-specific features like a frunk, V2L and more EV-specific details.

The wheels would be different in design as well, along with minor styling changes.

Expected Pricing And Market Positioning

The new Sierra EV would carry a small premium over the ICE version, while the dual-motor version does not have any rivals.

ALSO READ: New Audi Q7 Could Launch In India With Mild-Hybrid Diesel Engine

We recently spoke to Vivek Srivatsa, who said the time is right to bring the Sierra EV. The Sierra EV will be revealed on the 30th, so stay tuned for more details leading up to the launch.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Tata Sierra EV expected to debut?

The Tata Sierra EV is scheduled to debut on the 30th of this month. Further details will be shared leading up to its official launch.

What battery and motor configurations will the Sierra EV offer?

The Sierra EV will be available with either a 55kWh or a 65kWh battery pack. The 65kWh version will feature a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive layout.

How will the Sierra EV's styling compare to its ICE version?

The Sierra EV will feature a blanked-off front end and a distinct look compared to the ICE version. It will also have different wheel designs and minor styling adjustments.

What platform is the Tata Sierra EV based on?

The Sierra EV is based on the acti.ev+ platform. It will also utilize the battery pack from the Harrier EV.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
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