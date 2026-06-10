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HomeAutoNew Audi Q7 Could Launch In India With Mild-Hybrid Diesel Engine

New Audi Q7 Could Launch In India With Mild-Hybrid Diesel Engine

The new-generation Audi Q7 has been revealed with a sharper design, upgraded technology and the return of a diesel powertrain.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Audi Q7 boasts sharper, boxier exterior design language.
  • Luxurious interior features latest infotainment and advanced comfort.
  • Diesel V6 with hybrid tech returns; multiple engine options.

This is the new generation Audi Q7 and it looks sharper with the latest design language that Audi is doing with its rest of the range. The Q7 has been the most famous Audi while it is no longer the biggest one but price wise it will be crucial to India when launched.

The new Q7 has a sharper look with a large new grille, boxier styling and less estate like proportions with an upright rear stance.


New Audi Q7 Could Launch In India With Mild-Hybrid Diesel Engine

New Interior and Diesel Return

The interior is more luxurious but finally has a new look with the latest infotainment system plus an extra screen for the passenger too. More options are there in terms of features with a transparent panoramic sunroof, a 4d audio system, air vents which are electrically adjustable plus more. The Q7 remains a 7 seater.

The big news is the diesel Q7 is back with a new V6 unit with a hybrid technology system being added to it. This will bring more efficiency and diesel suits big SUVs we think. There would be plug in hybrid petrols on offer too while standard would be a V6 turbo petrol. There would be air suspension and rear wheel steering too.

Also Read : BYD's Next Big India Move: DM-i Plug-In Hybrid Technology


New Audi Q7 Could Launch In India With Mild-Hybrid Diesel Engine

India Launch Expectations

For India the Q7 is an important car and will come to India although it will be a long wait before we do expect it to come. The new Q7 looks good, is spacious and a diesel will mean more sales. This would be an important launch for Audi but expect it to come late next year at the earliest.

Also Read : How Rising Fuel Prices Are Accelerating India's Shift To Electric Vehicles

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main design changes in the new Audi Q7?

The new Q7 features a sharper look with Audi's latest design language, including a large new grille, boxier styling, and an upright rear stance.

What new interior features does the Audi Q7 offer?

The interior is more luxurious with a new infotainment system, an extra screen for the passenger, a transparent panoramic sunroof, 4D audio, and electrically adjustable air vents. It remains a 7-seater.

What engine options will be available for the new Audi Q7?

The new Q7 will offer a returning V6 diesel with hybrid technology, plug-in hybrid petrols, and a standard V6 turbo petrol.

When is the new Audi Q7 expected to launch in India?

The Audi Q7 is an important car for India and will come, but its launch is expected to be a long wait, arriving late next year at the earliest.

About the author Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee has been working as an automobile journalist for the better part of a decade and is still in love with four wheels. Prefers being behind the wheel of a new car rather than a keyboard. He contributes expert Auto articles and guides for ABP Live English.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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Audi Audi Q7 Audi Q7 Launch In India Hybrid
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